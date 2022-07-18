ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashback Dance Band plays at Sun City club gathering

The Classic Rock club will host a performance by the Flashback Dance Band Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Bell Social Halls, 16820 N. 99th Ave.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dancing is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cost is $7 for members and $10 for guests.

Aug. 20 features DJ Ron West and music videos. Cost is $3 for members and $6 for guests.

Club provides cups, ice and napkins; bring beverages and snacks. Singles and couples welcome, casual attire. A singles tables is available. Annual Classic Rock membership is $3 with current RCSC picture card, no key fobs accepted.

Call 623-628-4401.

