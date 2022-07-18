ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture

By Malik Brown
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in...

Atlanta, GA
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

