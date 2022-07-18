2023 Ford Raptor R is the “ultimate Raptor” as V8-powered truck can now be ordered

Ford F-150 Raptor R order book is open

When Ford debuted the next-generation Ford Raptor last year there was some excitement, but also some disappointment amongst enthusiasts. The initial offering of the third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor did not come with a V8 opting for a high-output V6 instead. But rumors spread of a V8-powered Raptor coming in the near future and now, you can officially order the Ford Raptor R.

The order book opens today (July 18) for the 2023 F-150 Raptor R which is the most powerful F-150 Raptor ever, featuring a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque.

“Raptor R is our ultimate Raptor,” said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they’ll love every second of it.”

The Raptor R was developed by Ford Performance to follow in the footsteps of the Raptor’s original history as a desert-racing trophy truck.

To do so, Ford Performance enlisted the most powerful engine in its lineup – previously seen in the Mustang Shelby GT500 – optimizing it for Raptor-level off-road performance and Built Ford Tough durability. The result is the most torque-dense supercharged V8 yet in a production pickup.

Ford Performance recalibrated this V8 engine’s supercharger and installed a new pulley to optimize its power for off-road use, increasing torque delivery at the low-end and mid-range. These changes help Raptor R offer more performance at the speeds where customers spend most of their time driving.

To maintain the extreme off-road durability the Raptor brand is known for, Ford Performance upgraded the original engine’s exhaust manifolds to a cast stainless steel design, including a unique oil cooler and filter, plus a deeper oil pan enabling it to tackle aggressive grades while keeping the engine oil cool. To help the engine breathe better, air intake volume is increased 66% via a wider air intake inlet and a higher-flow, higher-efficiency conical air filter.

“We’ve heard our customers demanding the sound and power of a V8 back in Raptor,” said Widmann. “That’s not something we were going to rush. This supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is the ideal fusion of high-density power paired with the third generation Raptor’s all-new rear suspension and shocks to deliver a one-two punch that goes far beyond the sum of its parts.”

The sound and performance is worthy of the Raptor name, but the 2023 Raptor R has the iconic look too with what Ford calls a “purpose-built design.”

A larger, more aggressively styled power dome on the hood sits nearly 1 inch taller than on the base Raptor, helping extract warm air from underneath. Iconic F-O-R-D grille, bumpers and fender flares painted black underscore its menacing looks.

“Raptor R is visually designed like a desert predator to catch the attention of Raptor customers and off-road enthusiasts,” said Tom Liu, Raptor R lead designer. “There are details big and small – from the more aggressive hood air extractor to the Code Orange ‘R’ badges - that visually communicate next level off-road performance under the Raptor R banner.”

Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange accents include a unique “R” badge on the grille, power dome and tailgate. A special graphics package on the rear fenders feature a unique design that mirrors the harsh, cracked desert earth, reinforcing the type of environment Raptor R is built to conquer.

F-150 Raptor R will be available in eight color options, including new Avalanche and Azure Gray Tri-Coat exterior paint offered on the Raptor lineup for the first time.

Ordering for F-150 Raptor R opens July 18 and production starts late 2022 at Dearborn Truck Plant. Contact your dealer for more information.