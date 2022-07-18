ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Tigirlily Crashes NoDak Wedding Dance & Guess What They Sang?

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Bread Poets has new hands kneading the dough

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck staple, Bread Poets, is changing hands but will still be serving Bismarck favorites with zest. Bread Poets in downtown Bismarck is known across the state. It was opened in 1998 by Jon Lee, whose career had taken him away from Bismarck, but his heart was calling him home and he saw a need for quality, homemade bread.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan Heroes Race For Time – A Normal Sunday Turns Terrifying

A routine Sunday afternoon in Mandan turns terrifying in seconds. Have you ever found yourself living life, going through the motions of a normal day when suddenly it seems your whole world is caving in? That's exactly what Leisha Hulm from Mandan experienced yesterday. Her boyfriend Alex was out in the driveway changing the oil when the unexpected happened. This is when what was hoping to be an effective little scissor jack folded causing his arm and chest to be pinned under the car.
MANDAN, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

BisMan, Maybe ‘The Long Island Medium’ Star Read Our Minds?

Anything is possible, right? Even a super TV star somehow reading our minds out here in Bismarck, North Dakota. Ok, I realize that the title of this article was a lame attempt at being clever. There is a difference between a Medium and a Psychic - I won't go one with a long list of technical stuff, but psychics claim they can foretell, whereas a medium says they can get a hold of the dead - spirits if you will. I want to somehow believe that Theresa Caputo read some minds here in Bismarck/Mandan, hoping that she would pay us a visit. If you were one of those that put those vibes out there, it worked.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Garrison, ND
City
Hazen, ND
State
Vermont State
City
Mckenzie, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
City
Minot, ND
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – 5 Things Some People ( ME ) Haven’t Tried

Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Two ND Men Who Faced The ‘Night Stalker’ And Lived Unite

This is a story I can't even begin to TRY and relate to. Netflix and Hulu are just two of many streaming services that thrive off bringing you documentaries, crime series, and such of heinous monsters who went on killing sprees. These shows are popular for several reasons, one is the fascination of attempting to get into the mind of a serial killer, to somehow see what most of these demons have in common - a thirst for terror. Watching and listening to the horrific details kind of compares to driving by an accident on the road, you want to look away but you just can't.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#First Dance#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#National#Norsk Hostfest
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Jump into summer at the World’s Largest Bounce House

Sanford’s Summer Celebration will kick off on Sunday, July 17, and with a big festival comes a big entertainment center. As part of the festivities, the group has decided to bring the World’s Largest Bounce House to the event. While the entertainment company behind the structure actually has four massive bouncy buildings to its name, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Urban Harvest starts Thursday despite downtown construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple construction projects are happening downtown, which won’t affect Urban Harvest. The event is in its 17th season. The street fair takes place on the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway, which is partial under construction. The sidewalks are still open, giving room to the various food and craft vendors to set up their booths.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Getting A Visit From A Renowned Comedian

I'm all about big-time performers coming to Bismarck. Not like we need to be on anyone's map or anything like that, I just think it's cool the more wide range of shows we get. Bismarck Event Center brings us the PBR, big-time rock bands like Foreigner, and one of the most difficult professions in the world - stand-up comedy. Here is one guy you need to make plans to see, mark this date down - Thursday, November 10th.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Lost medals returned to family of North Dakota Vietnam veteran

MANDAN, N.D. (KMOT) – MSgt. Luther Hoffner, Sr. earned medals for his service in Vietnam. Those medals were lost—that is, until a twist of fate that brought Hoffner’s family together with an area police chief. KMOT reporter Kalie Paulus, a veteran herself, helped arrange a special meeting...
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Lincoln, North Dakota To Celebrate A Milestone This Weekend

Lincoln, North Dakota has a lot going for it. Lincoln, North Dakota is my adopted hometown. I live a few miles south of it, but it's where I spend a lot of time. It's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. It's also been named "The Best City To Live In North Dakota" several times over the last few years, including in 2022. I think it's only a matter of time until Lincoln gets its own middle school and high school. No doubt, Lincoln is still lacking a lot of things a town needs like a carwash, a big grocery store, etc it's a town on the grow with a lot of potential.
LINCOLN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
868
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy