ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pedestrian killed on 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock

By City News Service
theeastsiderla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle Rock -- A pedestrian was killed on the 134 Freeway Sunday night by a motorist who thought the collision was with a large animal, authorities said. The crash was first reported at 11:38 p.m....

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paininthepass.info

1 Killed In Crash On 210 Freeway Monday Night

UPLAND, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash killed at least one person on the 210 Freeway near Mountain Avenue Monday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving four vehicles. The accident was reported at about 9:20pm, Monday July 18, 2022. The crash location was just before Mountain Avenue on westbound 210 freeway. The four vehicles that were involved in the collision were two big rig tractor-trailers, a white Ford F-350 pickup truck and a dark gray 4 door sedan.
UPLAND, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
theeastsiderla.com

110 Freeway crash near Dodger Stadium leaves one dead

One man was killed in a crash early this morning near downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 1:17 a.m. to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway south of Stadium Way where they found an overturned dark gray Scion, CHP Officer Peter Nicholson told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Multiple people ejected in crash that shut down 710 Freeway in Bell

A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell. According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 […]
BELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Eagle Rock, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#Sigalert#Harvey Drive#Eastsider
KFI AM 640

At Least One Person Killed In Fatal Collision In LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least one person died today in a car crash near the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of Northridge and Overhill drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Overhill drive will be shut down between Stocker...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver loses control of car during street takeover on 6th Street, colliding with multiple cars before fleeing scene

Street takeovers have become an unwelcome reality of Los Angeles life in recent months, with multiple illegal gatherings breaking out on street corners seemingly every weekend. Those gatherings have often taken a turn for the worse, resulting in multiple fatalities and several other injuries. They leave a trail of destruction in their wake, with burnt rubber marks littering roadways, debris from crashed vehicles and the remnants of burnt out fireworks and trash. In early July a man was shot and killed at a street takeover in Compton, just weeks after a pair of women were killed while taking part in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
onscene.tv

Sports Car Collides Into Multiple Cars, Four Injured | Anaheim

07.17.2022 | 5:39 PM | Anaheim – Just After 530 PM Sunday evening, a Acura sports sedan collided into vehicles parked on the 1300 block of South Nutwxood Street, alongside Modjeska Park. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police found three occupants in the Acura and a innocent bystander injured. All of the injured were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. A witnessing neighbor told the a news photographer off camera, that the Acura was racing another vehicle southbound on Nutwood Street. This is being investigated by Anaheim Police. The Acura came to rest near the intersection of Nutwood Street and West Woodworth Drive. Nutwood Street will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time due to the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal Compton car crash

COMPTON – Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton. The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway north of Alondra Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Anthony Ortega, 27, died at...
COMPTON, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Charges Likely After Brawl at San Dimas’ Bonelli Park

SAN DIMAS – More than 10 people were involved in a brawl Sunday that left at least one injured and charges are likely, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s lieutenant said. The fight erupted around 6:30 p.m. at the swim beach area of Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, 120 Via Verde Park Rd, July 17. “It was determined that it was a mutual combat situation where nobody wanted anything done. They just wanted to get out of there,” according to Lt. Louis Vigil of the Sheriff’s Park Bureau.
SAN DIMAS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

More trouble on the 6th Street Bridge

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on for your mid-week batch of news. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy