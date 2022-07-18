ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota DNR: Old Trout Stream Dam to be removed

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- An old dam on a Central Minnesota trout stream is being removed. The...

www.am1100theflag.com

Hot 104.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pronghorn hunting season set in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota’s 2022 pronghorn hunting season is set, with 1,970 licenses available in 17 units. Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, said license numbers are up slightly from last year, when the department allocated 1,720 licenses. “Any-pronghorn licenses...
BISMARCK, ND
mprnews.org

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe members voting on whether to continue blood quantum

Like a lot of Americans, Sarah Agaton Howes' family is, as she puts it, "mixed from all over the place." Her mom's family is from Norway. Her dad is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and so is she. But the 46-year-old also has relatives from the Red Cliff and Bad River Ojibwe bands in Wisconsin, and the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Her husband is Filipino.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota ranked 5th worst for teen drivers

(Fargo, ND) -- A new study ranks the best and worst states for teen drivers, and North Dakota ranks near the bottom. Personal Finance website WalletHub ranks The Peace Garden State 5th worst for teen drivers. The study takes into account 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired driving laws.
FARGO, ND
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota oil production bouncing back

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil production is bouncing back after a stormy April. The State Mineral Resources Department says production in May reached over one million barrels per day, close to March's total. April production dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years. Production...
BISMARCK, ND
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

