Minnesota DNR: Old Trout Stream Dam to be removed

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO