[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a Virginia policy expanding school choice options will benefit both students and parents.]. There is more to love about education in Virginia thanks to the budget Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law on June 22, 2022. It contains the largest education budget in Virginia history at $3.2 billion, $900 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a 10% teacher raise, and a statewide literacy initiative. Youngkin’s budget also maintained a $25 million cap for the Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits Program (EISTCP), successfully fighting off an attempt to cut the EISTCP cap from $25 million to $12 million.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO