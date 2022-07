State officials plan to close several abandoned mines in Summit and Wasatch counties in the coming weeks to protect the public as recreation along the Wasatch Front increases. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining will seal 33 openings in Big Cottonwood Canyon and outlying areas in Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties as part of the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program. The initiative was launched after a state law passed in 1975 made it illegal to abandon mines. The program receives grants each year to eliminate hazards and clean up waste at the sites.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO