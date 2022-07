Jesse Ventura is long retired from any sort of in-ring action, but there’s one individual who he’s happy to say was his favorite to compete against. Ventura joined Chris Jericho on the latest “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, and “The Body” received an opportunity to talk about his body of work in the ring. During the conversation, Jericho asked Ventura about his favorite opponent that he’s ever competed in the ring with and there was one “chico” who stood out to him. Ventura mentioned how he was finally able to make a convention appearance following COVID-19 and ran into a wrestler he has a storied history with in the ring and behind the commentary booth.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO