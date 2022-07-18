ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud School District receives grant for bus safety upgrades

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud school district is receiving 28-thousand dollars for bus...

www.am1100theflag.com

WJON

Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of the main building will be taken down on Monday. The main building will start being demolished on Tuesday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota ranked 5th worst for teen drivers

(Fargo, ND) -- A new study ranks the best and worst states for teen drivers, and North Dakota ranks near the bottom. Personal Finance website WalletHub ranks The Peace Garden State 5th worst for teen drivers. The study takes into account 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired driving laws.
FARGO, ND
KIMT

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated Minnesota state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn't comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Secretary of State warning businesses about unsolicited text messages

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger is warning businesses about unsolicited text messages related to the filing of annual reports. Jaeger says his office has received complaints about the text messages over the past few weeks. Officials say the messages may include a false filing deadline for a business's annual report and further encourage businesses to file the report "the easy way." A false link is included in the text that leads to a pay page for an inflated filing fee.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

These are the Two Worst Parking Lots to Navigate in St. Cloud [OPINION]

There are two parking lots in the St. Cloud area I do my best to avoid, but still find myself in on a bi-weekly basis. My problem isn't with the structure of the parking lots, for the most part, they are perfectly fine, its the drivers that are in them. And obviously, I like the business that these lots are attached to, otherwise, I wouldn't have such strong feelings from being there so often.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hospitalized after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) -- A shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday night left a woman with a bullet wound in her leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says multiple shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. around the 800 block of 11th Street South, just west of the St. Cloud State University campus. While police were on the scene, they learned that a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police described her injuries as "non-life-threatening." Investigators say that the victim or someone she was with appears to have been the target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.The shooting Tuesday happened just blocks from where four people were shot in St. Cloud earlier this month. One of the victims in that case was a 15-year-old boy. All four people hurt in that shooting survived. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Victims Identified in Fatal Northwest Minnesota Crash Involving Two Semis

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the three people that were killed in a crash on I-94 in northwest Minnesota Friday afternoon. The state patrol reported all three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate just after 2:00 p.m near mile marker two. A semi stopped in a construction zone, then an SUV stopped behind the semi. A second semi pushed the SUV into the rear of the first semi.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota edible businesses riding high thanks to new THC law

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (Fox 9) – Since the day you could legally get stoned in Minnesota, Zach Rohr’s small edibles business has been riding its own high. “Our phone literally rang from July 1 to the end of the July fourth weekend. It just wouldn’t stop,” said Minny Grown CEO Zach Rohr. “People really want this product.”
CANNON FALLS, MN
knsiradio.com

Substitute Teachers In High Demand

(KNSI) – Minnesota was one of the hardest hit states regarding substitute teacher availability during the pandemic. St. Cloud Area Schools was not immune to that trend, seeing its fill rate fall from between 85 and 90 percent to about 60 percent. Executive Director of Human Resources Tracy Bowe says last year it was common to have to pull from the administrative staff at the district office and put them into the classroom on an emergency basis.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Central Minnesota Employers Adjusting to Worker Shortage

Central Minnesota employers continue to deal with a worker shortage. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says employers and organizations like hers are working to not only retain the workers they have in the community but to sell possible employees on relocating to the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

