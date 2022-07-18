ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Fines Google $370 Million for Repeated Content Violations -Regulator

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -Alphabet's Google was fined 21.1 billion roubles ($373 million) on Monday by a Moscow court for a repeated failure to remove content Russia deems illegal, such as "fake news" about the conflict in Ukraine, Russia's communications regulator said. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution...

