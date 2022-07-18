Most valuable crops grown in Washington

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
They resemble fat grasshoppers and the extreme heat and drought conditions only increase their vast numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to battle the insurgent mess. On top of a worsening drought and rising temperatures, farmers across the Western third of the United States are battling outbreaks of cannibalistic insects that are ravaging crops from Nevada to Montana. Officials have spent millions of dollars over the past few years trying to control the explosive swarms of Mormon crickets that are responsible for destroying swatches of crops from Nevada to Montana.
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes.
Unsustainable water practices, drought and climate change are causing this crisis across the U.S. Southwest. States are drawing less water from the Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people. But levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the river’s two largest reservoirs, have dropped so low so quickly that there is a serious risk of one or...
Even if you think you know an outcome, you still need to test it out. An idea is just a hypothesis until you have evidence. So it is in science, and so it is in farming. For Mike Swanson, who strives for a happy blend of science and farming, testing and gathering data is a driving force.
View of a family farm in the morningBertsz from PixabayToday the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is meeting to discuss the role of farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture practices, with the stance that they are of essential importance to address issues of climate change and increasing food production needs. Climate change is a core threat to the country’s food supply in a variety of ways, as extreme weather events, pests, and water scarcity all detrimentally impact crop yields and can turn farmland unusable by farmers. The emphasis at the meeting of the Committee on implementing greater regenerative agriculture practices in the country, whether they be as simple as rotating crops or other steps to improve soil fertility, shows that the Federal government takes these concerns very seriously.
Comments / 0