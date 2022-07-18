ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZ3EK_0gjVFDa500

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily.

Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale.

Dean will likely attempt to enter the transfer portal at some point and continue his college career. Georgia has allowed Marlin to continue to use the facilities, which he is taking advantage of according to sources.

He is tuning his body up and also has been focusing on finishing up credits in the classroom to facilitate a potential move.

Dean came into Georgia out of high school playing defensive end. He weighed 290 lbs. on his first day in Athens but quickly began to drop weight.

He is now reportedly around 270 lbs. and had transitioned to outside linebacker. It remains unclear if he wants to stay at that spot or try to increase weight and return to his former position at defensive end.

Dean originally signed with Georgia in 2021 by way of IMG Academy. While he wasn’t the most heralded recruit, Georgia envisioned a scenario where he could carve out a role for himself by playing hard-nosed run defense.

Dawgs Daily will continue to update readers as details crystallize. The situation remains fluid at the moment, but it appears Dean will be moving on to another program soon. Despite only spending one season in Athens, he will attempt to test the waters and see what other schools catch his eye.

Comments / 10

Marvin Dean
2d ago

look Charles Moore it lot you don't know what went one with him he broke his leg at practice and going be out for year and so what I trying say is be more respectful when you really don't know what going on behind scenes thank you his dad

Reply(2)
6
Related
AL.com

Kirby Smart wants to move Georgia-Florida game on-campus; ‘Recruiting is very important’

Florida-Georgia is one of the last annual neutral site games in college football, but Kirby Smart would like that to change. The Bulldogs coach said Wednesday that if he had his way, the game would be moved on-campus. Known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” the Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville, Fla., every year since the 1930s with the exception of 1995 and 1996, when it was played one year in Gainesville and one in Athens while Gator Bowl Stadium (now TIAA Bank Field) was being razed and rebuilt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
DawgsDaily

Everything Kirby Smart Said At SEC Media Day

Georgia fans re-connected with head coach Kirby Smart at SEC Media Day on Wednesday. Smart took the podium and answered questions for the first time since winning a national title in January. Smart addressed several topics ranging from the current state of his roster to NIL to defending a national...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Update on CJ Washington

Football is a physical and violent sport, one that oftentimes leads to injury, one of the scariest of which is a neck or spinal injury. Georgia football program unfortunately suffered one of those this spring when freshman linebacker CJ Washington was injured during practice and had to be carted ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Makes NIL Pitch

Head coach Kirby Smart has developed a reputation at SEC Media Day; while other coaches try to filibuster and work around questions, Smart spends his time making thinly veiled recruiting pitches. Last year he managed to work in that he maintains contact with the famed Atlanta rapper Quavo. While that...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

"The Best Staff I've Ever Had" - Kirby Smart

The Georgia Bulldogs quite a few departures from their staff this offseason which might lead to the belief that they would take a step back in that aspect of the football program. However, head coach Kirby Smart is not of that belief and spoke about how he feels about his current staff during his time at the podium during SEC media day.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Dawgs Daily#Img Academy
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 college football recruiting class is the best

The Georgia Bulldogs walked away from the 2021 season with, for the first time in 34 years, a national championship. The Bulldogs did so off the back of a capable enough offense complementing one of the greatest college defenses ever assembled. However, unfortunately for Georgia, this past season also culminated in a wave of departures, […] The post 2 reasons why Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 college football recruiting class is the best appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

The Stetson Bennett Slander Begins Early on SEC Media Week

As SEC Media week kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, the preseason expectations are at an all-time high. And with expectations comes opinions, particularly at the sport's most important position, quarterback. It's an extremely talented group entering 2023 in the Southeastern Conference. With returning starters at 6 of the 14 programs,...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Hometown hero Hines Ward headed to High School Football Hall of Fame

Hometown football hero Hines Ward will be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame this fall. Ward, who was among the top vote-getters for induction into the Hall, was a standout player at Forest Park and the University of Georgia. He later had a successful career in the NFL. Ward is shown here at the naming of Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in his honor in April. For more on those to be inducted into the Hall, please turn to Page 1B.
FOREST PARK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wuga.org

Mayor Girtz on Reinstating Mask Requirement in Athens

Athens residents and visitors are once again being required to mask up while inside government facilities. The mask mandate comes after the Centers for Disease Control updated Clarke County’s community level of COVID-19 to high in its most recent report. The Mayor explains how the determination is made. The...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens Death Investigation Update

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released the name of the man who shot himself as police were serving a warrant Tuesday morning, July 12. He is identified as 66-year old Richard King, of Athens. Original Story:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation after an Athens man...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens police blotter includes fentanyl, meth, and a body in a truck

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of an accused drug trafficker: suspect Cartavious Sanders is 30 years old, from Athens. Agents with the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force say he was caught with cocaine and upwards of two thousand doses of fentanyl during a raid at an apartment on Carriage Court in Athens. Police say 27 year-old Terinesha Wise was also arrested, caught with what the drug agents say was methamphetamine.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy