Colton Parayko May Be a Stanley Cup Champion, But He Sure Can Drive a Golf Ball

Colton Parayko was a late bloomer to hockey, bolstered by a 6-inch growth spurt when he was growing up in St. Albert, Alberta. That certainly helped him to become a 6-foot-6-inch standout NHL defenseman for the St. Louis Blues and a Stanley Cup champion.

Parayko, a member of the 2016 NHL All-Rookie team, joins host Jay Delsing on the podcast to discuss his hockey career, his involvement in the St. Louis community and is prodigious driving of the golf ball.