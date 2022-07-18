ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Trial approved to remove heading in Under-12 matches, says England's FA

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The English Football Association (FA) has been granted approval to run a trial next season to remove deliberate heading in matches across the Under-12 level, the FA said on Monday as it looks to mitigate against potential health risks and dementia.

The trial will run for the duration of the 2022-23 season with a view to completely eliminating deliberate heading from the 2023-24 season if it is successful.

The English FA had already issued guidance to either restrict or eliminate heading in training.

The trial was approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), soccer's law-making body.

"The aim was to help mitigate against any potential risks that may be linked to heading the ball, including injuries from head-to-head, elbow-to-head, or head-to-ground contact," the FA said in a statement.

"It represents a cautious approach to playing and enjoying football while ongoing research continues in this area."

Studies have linked heading to lasting brain injuries, with the issue coming to the forefront when it was learned that five members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team all suffered from dementia.

A software company that has been working with Premier League clubs even developed a virtual reality training program in a bid to find a solution to overcome the damaging impact of heading. read more

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs Canada live score: Concacaf W Championship final updates with Olympic, Gold Cup berths on the line

The United States women's national team will face Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final on Monday night. For the first time in the competition's history, there is more at stake than just a trophy and bragging rights as the winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2024 W Gold Cup. The match is set for 10 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Tennis-Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

July 20 (Reuters) - Former world number one Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019. Japan's Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Fissette's guidance.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Thomson Reuters#Uk
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Netball: Allison gets England call after Cobden injury

Imogen Allison has been called up to England's squad for the Commonwealth Games after a calf injury ruled out Beth Cobden. The 24-year-old was originally named as a reserve for the defending champions and had been training with the national squad at camps in South Africa and Nottingham. "I'm still...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I want other teams to fear us!': Antonio Conte opens up on the new steely Spurs, life under Daniel Levy…and hints he may stay for 'three or four years' after securing Champions League football ahead of rivals Arsenal

The mere mention of winning the title drew a titter of amusement from Antonio Conte. 'You want to win the title,' he said with his eyes wide and grin wider. 'Yes, yes, I understand but I am realistic.'. It is 61 years and counting since Tottenham were champions. Thirteen different...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsLa Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Minnesota United: match preview, kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Everton continue their pre-season preparations in the United States with a second friendly game tonight, this time taking on MLS side Minnesota United in Minneapolis. The Blues lost their first game against Arsenal, but should look a lot more cohesive tonight. Manager Frank Lampard has continued to put the squad through their paces as they look to build their fitness, but has been unable to add to his roster with defender James Tarkowski the only new signing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano recommends two forwards for Manchester United to sign

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will sign a forward this summer but renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano certainly has his opinions on who we should sign. Talk of Ajax winger Antony joining diminished as soon as the Eredivisie champions priced him out of a move, though they could change their stance before headline, especially if the player makes it clear he wants to leave.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

499K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy