Tech professor pens book on Montgomery County History

Recently discovered portraits of Othello Maria Harris-Jefferson (1906-1988) and her husband, Phillip G. “Jeff” Jefferson (1902-1986), were presented to Bluefield State University this week. Director of Alumni Affairs, Dr. Deirdre Guyton, accepted the gifts from Becky Crabtree, BSC Class of 1975, and Lacy Watson, former adjunct professor at BSC. The student union at the university is named in honor of Harris-Jefferson, a long-time professor of education at the school. Her husband taught math at Genoa Junior High during the 1960s. The portraits were discovered by Jarrod Hines, owner of Entrusted Auctions, who knew of Crabtree’s affiliation with Bluefield State and contacted her. The post Historical portraits gifted to Bluefield State University appeared first on The Hinton News.

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO