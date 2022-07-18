ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech professor pens book on Montgomery County History

By NRV News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fifty years, Charles M. Good, Jr. has called Montgomery County, VA home. And it was his interest in its historical geography that enabled him to discover overwhelming evidence of Montgomery County’s vital yet overshadowed role in shaping the national record prior to the Civil War. “The significance...

