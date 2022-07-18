ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Charles Schwab: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles Schwab beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q2 Earnings Insights#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher Monday. Shares of cannabis companies at large are trading higher on continued volatility following reports last week that Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a marijuana decriminalization bill this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Boeing Shares Gain After Order Book Surges At Farnborough Air Show

As the Farnborough Air Show kicks off in London, orders and contracts have started to line up for Boeing Co BA. ANA HOLDINGS, the parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA), signed an order for 20 737-8 airplanes, with 10 options in addition to the airline's selection of the new 777-8 Freighter. This order expands ANA's order book to 61 Boeing airplanes, including the 737 MAX, 787, and 777X.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Coinbase Customers Withdraw $248M Stablecoins Amid Liquidity Fears

Coinbase Global Inc COIN customers recently withdrew a significant portion of their holdings after rumors of a potential “liquidity crisis” began circulating on social media. What Happened: On-chain data from CryptoQuant, first reported by CryptoSlate, revealed that $248 million of stablecoins left Coinbase on July 15. Essentially, the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Cash Is Surging: Here's Why

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading higher again Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is also trading around a 1-month high Monday afternoon at around $22,000, representing a rebound of 18.3% over the past month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla, Twitter, Goldman Among Headline Earnings Of Unfolding Week: Here Are The Key Earnings Ahead

The June quarter reporting season is entering its second week, with the focus gradually shifting from banks to technology companies. The Earnings Season – Thus Far: About 7% of the S&P 500 companies have reported earnings thus far and 60% of these companies reported positive earnings per share surprises, Factset said in its weekly Earnings Insight report. This is below the five-year average of 77%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla To $380? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Piper Sandler raised Starbucks Corporation SBUX price target from $80 to $84. Starbucks shares rose 1% to $80.41 in pre-market trading. Stifel boosted Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $345 to $400. Domino's shares fell 2.6% to $396.02 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Yum!...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Home Depot

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Home Depot HD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy