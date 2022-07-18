ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Baltimore's Housing Market least overvalued

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11n7Mw_0gjVDEXE00

People looking to buy a house right now can expect to pay a lot of money as the costs of just about everything continue to rise.

A study by The Bright MLS real estate firm is showing that most houses on the market are severely overvalued. However, the study also shows Baltimore has the most stable market in the country right now. This doesn’t mean homes in the city are accurately valued, or that home prices aren’t rising. The Bright MLS real estate firm shared data showing Baltimore’s real estate market is still rising but at a slower rate than earlier this year.

For two consecutive months, more houses in the Baltimore are going up for sale. However, less people can afford to buy them. Sellers that would receive as many as 15 offers on one home are now seeing that number drop by 10.

The report suggests the spike in interest rates have caused possible homebuyers to stay where they are and not purchase a new home. While inflation may be causing some potential homebuyers to pull out of the market, homes, the report suggests homes are only spending about six days on the market before they're sold.

If you want to see the report, click here .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Carter Funds Acquires Riverstone at Owings Mills in $93M Deal

Carter Funds has acquired Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment community in Owings Mills, Md., for $92.9 million. Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, was the seller, having acquired the asset in 2016 for $61.6 million. The company had executed on what it saw...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Food Bank continues mission amid inflation struggles

The Maryland Food Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted a "Pantry on the Go" event Monday to help people struggling with food insecurity. The Maryland Food Bank reports almost 50% of Maryland families surveyed in June said their children aren't eating enough because of food prices.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore houses of worship to build affordable homes on unused land

Non-profit organization Enterprise Community Partners has partnered with Faith-Based Development Initiative (FBDI) to help Baltimore places of worship build affordable homes on unused and underutilized land. The Wells Fargo Foundation will fund the program with a $500,000 grant to 12 houses of worship to address the affordable housing shortage. Organizations...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Best Beaches Near Baltimore Maryland

You've probably heard about Baltimore's many beaches. But do you know where the best beaches are near Baltimore? There are plenty of options nearby, including two popular spots that are just a short drive away. In addition to the Bay Bridge, there are plenty of free and inexpensive beaches to visit, as well. Here are a few near Baltimore: Also, Check Out: Best Beaches Near Baltimore on The East Coast Traveller.
BALTIMORE, MD
jhu.edu

Alicia Wilson among most influential Black executives in corporate America

Alicia Wilson, the vice president for economic development for Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins Health System, has been named to Savoy magazine's Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list for 2022. The list celebrates more than 300 Black business leaders for their "exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others."
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Interest Rates#The Bright Mls
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Resident Hits $50,000 Pick 5 Payday

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A lucky Prince George’s County Pick 5 player found a winning combination recently that turned her $1 wager into a $50,000 payday. The Upper Marlboro woman played the numbers 22552 in the July 1 evening drawing for her big win. The 67-year-old bought the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Business Monthly

Ball Statement: Howard named wealthiest county in Maryland￼

County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland in the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the sixth wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NottinghamMD.com

Heat Advisory issued for Thursday in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Baltimore area.  The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21st. Heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees are expected.  Forecasters says the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Residents are encourage to drink plenty of fluids, … Continue reading "Heat Advisory issued for Thursday in Baltimore area" The post Heat Advisory issued for Thursday in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On June 6, 2022, the District Court in Baltimore County launched an E-rent Pilot Program allowing landlords with property in Baltimore County to electronically file failure to pay rent documents into the court. Landlords and management companies who typically file multiple complaints at one time have the ability to e-file their documents using certified bulk filing service providers. A … Continue reading "Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County" The post Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Swill Apothcafé now open in Pigtown

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pop-up sensation known for its delicious brunch dishes now has a place to call home in Pigtown. Owner of Swill Chef Heather Smith shares more about the new location and seasonal salad recipes.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

An election day like none other

BALTIMORE, Md. — A voting machine break down delayed polling at Baltimore’s Yorkwood Elementary School. “We didn’t know exactly how to operate one machine, and everybody decided to use that one machine,” said Republican Chief Election Judge Charles Hicks. And a missing router delayed voting at...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy