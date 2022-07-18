ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Girl Killed In Plainfield Fire, 23 Victims Displaced

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Plainfield Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Plainfield Rescue Squad

A young girl was killed and another child hospitalized in a fire that displaced 23 people in Plainfield Sunday, July 17, authorities said.

People were trapped inside the North Avenue house when firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., abc7 reports.

They found one unresponsive girl and another child suffering smoke inhalation. One girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the other child was hospitalized, TapInto reports.

Daily Voice

