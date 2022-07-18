Girl Killed In Plainfield Fire, 23 Victims Displaced

Plainfield Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Plainfield Rescue Squad

A young girl was killed and another child hospitalized in a fire that displaced 23 people in Plainfield Sunday, July 17, authorities said.

People were trapped inside the North Avenue house when firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., abc7 reports.

They found one unresponsive girl and another child suffering smoke inhalation. One girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the other child was hospitalized, TapInto reports.

