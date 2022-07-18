Disaster declared for Minnesota

EMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Minnesota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding May 8-13.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, in Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.