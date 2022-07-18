ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Mahon earns Elk River Volunteer of the Month honor

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0uvL_0gjVCEZR00
Photo courtesy city of Elk River Volunteer of the Month Casey Mahon with Elk River Mayor John Dietz.

Casey Mahon has been awarded Elk River Volunteer of the Month. Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Mahon for his commitment to bettering the community.

Mahon is vice chair for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Elk River. He manages its Facebook page and coordinates the media policy and all other communications-related items. He is an Elk River Rotary Club board member and serves on the club’s public relations and youth services committees. Mahon also serves on the city of Elk River Energy City Commission. He is a Magnus Veterans’ Foundation volunteer and donor, as well as a former board member for the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Community Foundation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties

The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced. Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,980 square-foot single-family home. The sale will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Carver...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 10 Interchange In Elk River Closing Overnights for Bridge Work

As the summer season continues to bring us heat and sunshine, it’s also high season for road construction in Central Minnesota. A major highway will be closing overnights to build a new bridge deck. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 10 in both directions at the Highway 101/169 interchange in Elk River.
ELK RIVER, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

A rendering of native habitat restorations planned in the Fred Richards Park Master Plan. Courtesy of the City of Edina. Edina voters will be asked to consider a local option sales tax on the ballot in November that, if approved, would generate millions for improvements at city parks, including the restoration of native habitat at a former golf course.
EDINA, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR to Remove Dam on Little Rock Creek

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a dam in a central Minnesota creek that is now considered obsolete will be removed. The DNR says the dam on Little Rock Creek, which flows through Benton and Morrison Counties, was initially built to fill a pond they hoped would be used for duck hunting. The creek has been on the list of impaired waters for the last 20 years due to pollution and the lack of oxygen for fish and chemicals. The area where the creek flows also runs through farmland, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the problems with the water stem from farm runoff and excess nitrate. The water in the creek has also become too warm to sustain fish and other aquatic life.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Elk River, MN
Government
City
Elk River, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis riot response was so bad, it'll take years to overhaul

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City emergency management officials cautioned Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday that it will take two more years to overhaul the city's efforts after scathing outside reviews of the botched response to the 2020 riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Training, which is underway...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dietz
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

SouthWest Transit plans reduced State Fair service

SouthWest Transit announced on Monday it will once again provide service to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. But, due to budgetary concerns and driver availability, the fair service is being reduced this year to eight days.  In past years, SouthWest provided the service for all 12 days of the fair. For this year’s fair, which [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ccxmedia.org

It’s Time for Sweet Corn in Brooklyn Park

Sweet corn grown in Brooklyn Park went up for sale on Monday at the Fresh Pickins farm stand on 109th Avenue North. The prices have increased slightly to offset the increased cost of fertilizer, fuel and labor. “It’s been a challenge, but we are here and we have an excellent...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
309
Followers
254
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy