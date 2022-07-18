Mahon earns Elk River Volunteer of the Month honor

Photo courtesy city of Elk River Volunteer of the Month Casey Mahon with Elk River Mayor John Dietz.

Casey Mahon has been awarded Elk River Volunteer of the Month. Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Mahon for his commitment to bettering the community.

Mahon is vice chair for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Elk River. He manages its Facebook page and coordinates the media policy and all other communications-related items. He is an Elk River Rotary Club board member and serves on the club’s public relations and youth services committees. Mahon also serves on the city of Elk River Energy City Commission. He is a Magnus Veterans’ Foundation volunteer and donor, as well as a former board member for the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Community Foundation.