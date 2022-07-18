ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

SoCal gas prices drop for 34th straight day

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County fell for the 34th consecutive day Monday, dropping 1 cent to $5.96. The average price has dropped 50.2 cents over the past 34 days, including 1.8 cents Sunday, and is the lowest it’s...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 5

Related
randomlengthsnews.com

PV Prices Surge; Beach Plummets

We’ve said for years that land on the Palos Verdes peninsula is undervalued. We may not be able to say that much longer. Last month the properties on the Hill took another big jump upward in median price. That’s the second time in six months. When that yellow line...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homebuyers Are Leaving LA to Escape the High Prices, But History Shows Us This Isn't New

People are leaving Los Angeles and heading toward more affordable places like San Diego and Phoenix, according to a Redfin report published Monday. Houses were flying off the market during the pandemic. Recently, the housing market has begun cooling off due to factors like rising mortgage rates and home prices, inflation and a faltering economy, Redfin says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County COVID-19 numbers keep rising

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave continues pushing up infection rates and hospitalizations, while also leading to nearly a dozen more fatalities this month, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. The number of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices fall below $4 at some gas stations in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Gas prices have continued to fall in Wisconsin. Gas prices averaged $4.19 throughout the state on July 20, which is a 65 cent drop from a month ago, according to AAA.com. Kevin Sponholz said he keeps his eye out on where the lowest gas prices are. That’s why...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCRA.com

Mountain lion in Southern California study killed by vehicle

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that was part of a National Park Service study was fatally struck by a vehicle on a highway near Southern California’s Santa Monica Mountains. Video player above: Top Stories from July 20, 2022. The two-year-old male cougar, dubbed P-89, was found dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Socal#The Orange County
KTLA

These are the 6 largest earthquakes in California history

Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory. In 2019, a 7.1-magnitude quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif. Thirty million people from Sacramento to Baja Mexico felt […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
TURLOCK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

What's causing the Sriracha shortage? Experts weigh in

LOS ANGELES — Hot sauce is a hot commodity, and it’s in high demand. The brand that produces Sriracha has suspended production because of a shortage of chili peppers. Here’s how LA restaurants are compensating for the shortage and what experts say is the cause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain lion killed by vehicle on 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A radio-collared mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills, authorities said Wednesday. The male mountain lion known as P-89 was just two years old. He was found dead early Monday along the shoulder of the freeway between the DeSoto and Winnetka exits, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Planned maintenance leave 64,000 SoCal Edison customers without power

With temperatures exceeding 90 degrees in some areas, tens of thousands of residents throughout Southern California had their power shut off for planned maintenance."Unfortunately, when there's an outage, there's no A/C," said customer Carol Allen.SoCal Edison said the planned power outages allow crews to update electrical infrastructure by replacing poles, power lines and transformers. "Maintenance outages happen year-round, but out of the 30-40,000 maintenance outages that Edison schedules, a bulk of them happen in the milder months. We're talking January to May 31," said Southern California Edison spokesperson David Song. As of Monday morning, 1,063 outages affected 64,066 customers out of Edison's 5 million, for about six to eight hours amid the dead heat of summer. "I have an elderly father that lives with me," said customer Janine Ying who not only had her power shut off for several hours on Monday but will have another planned outage on Tuesday. "We had to make arrangements for him today and tomorrow."Song said that because of the sheer amount of planned outages Edison cannot schedule them during other months which unfortunately pushes them during the summer. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Excessive heat warning tomorrow and Friday

The one-teen heat wave continues and due to the extended timeframe for that heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. In addition, this morning dew points and humidity have surged after drying out a bit overnight. The forecast has...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy