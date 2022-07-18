ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’s Gabby & Rachel Confirm They’re ‘Happy’ After Show: ‘We Stand By Everything’

By Alyssa Norwin
 2 days ago
Image Credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are keeping tight-lipped about how things played out for them on The Bachelorette, but they confirmed that they’re “happy” after whatever went down. “We’re both really happy,” Gabby told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think we did everything we felt was right in the moment and we stand by everything.”

For the first time in the show’s history, The Bachelorette has TWO leading ladies, both dating the same pool of 32 men (three were eliminated during the July 11 premiere episode). Obviously, this was new territory for everybody involved, and Gabby and Rachel said that they thrived on having each other’s support throughout the process. “When I would be having a bad day, Gabby would be able to support me and vice versa,” Rachel explained. “We just always had someone to lean on and talk about everything with.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s photo shoot for ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Both ladies also confirmed that they wouldn’t have wanted to do the show “any other way” than with one another. Of course, as previews have shown, there will be situations where the men are torn between both women. However, the ladies figured out how to navigate those times as things developed. “Our main thing was always just having communication with each other,” Rachel said. “It really does take two in a relationship. You just need mutual chemistry. We always were just very open and communicating.”

'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Cast: Meet The 32 Men Vying For Gabby & Rachel's Hearts

See more from our interview with Gabby and Rachel below!

Gabby and Rachel on the second episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

What was the most challenging part about having two Bachelorettes? (GABBY): I think, honestly, just being in new territory for the first time and now one really knew how to give us advice, how to help us, what it was going to look like. So you will see twists and turns that we didn’t even know how to plan for because as much as we want to say we’re in control, which we are, there’s also other people involved to make their own decisions. It takes two. So there’s just a lot of unpredictability in the human experience and you’ll be looking at it.

What were you looking for in a partner going on the show and did that change at all throughout the process? (GABBY): I think we both kind of had some fundamentals that we’re looking for — emotional intelligence, humor, someone who’s really leading in a way where they’re very clearly wanting to be in a committed relationship for a long time, not just something that’s temporary. I think the inner workings of a relationship change and relationships develop at different times, but I feel like those are all kind of the same qualities that we’re looking for. (RACHEL): We really learned so much about what we wanted. Just coming off of Clayton’s season and going into this, we had a clear idea of what we really wanted. So, like Gabby said, core values, of course, but I think chemistry and other things did also play into decisions.

What were your expectations coming into this season? (GABBY): I didn’t have many expectations because it’s never really been done before. I was most excited to have Rachel by my side — to have such a good friend who I knew truly had my best interest in mind is such a good feeling. (RACHEL): Yeah, we came in with no expectations, just knowing that we trusted each other and wanted to have communication and hopefully find love.

Gabby and Rachel during the first night of filming ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Why do fans need to make sure to tune into this season? (GABBY): This is obviously very historic and very different, but I think the main thing for people to watch is that they want to see love stories, and they get to see two different journeys and our friendship, as well. I think they’re going to see and learn about us a lot more than they typically would when a lead is by themself because we get to constantly talk about what we’re feeling in the moment.

Why are you glad you were able to do this together? (GABBY): It was so obvious how much it changed our journey in such a positive way by having a friend by your side. Really, you felt less alone, you felt so supported. Knowing that somebody is going through the same thing is a feeling that nobody else can really give you. It’s tumultuous and very emotional, so having that support system is just what you need.

