Evansville, IN

Firefighter’s Widow Will Appear In Court Today

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widow of a murdered Evansville firefighter has a date in court today. 50 year...

hot96.com

wevv.com

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr appears in court Monday morning

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter appeared in court Monday morning. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, widow of Robert Doerr, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on two counts of perjury. She entered into a Not Guilty Plea. Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019. Fox-Doerr...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Suspect Wanted For Fatal Accident Arrested

The man allegedly involved in a fatal accident that happened last Friday has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department found Barry Lee Harper at a family member’s home in Robards, Kentucky on Tuesday. He had a warrant for the leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render...
ROBARDS, KY
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information released in Fort Branch rape case

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
hot96.com

Evansville Police Looking For Jewelry Thief

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD searching for theft suspect after incident at Camelot Jewelers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. According to a Facebook post, on June 1 a suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Rockford man arrested on drug trafficking charges

The Paducah Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and both Hopkins and Madisonville Police Departments have been investigating a drug trafficking operation for over a month. Police reports say the investigation led them to arrest Roy Stallworth, 50 of Rockford, Michigan on July 18 around 7:50 p.m. for the following charges:
MADISONVILLE, KY
WTVW

Mother of Shane Breedlove continues search for answers

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Seven years ago, Evansville musician Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work at the Washington Square Mall. No one has been charged with his murder and his family continues to remember him while still looking for answers to their questions of who is behind Breedlove’s murder.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

30-year-old Lindsey Inboden of Lawrenceville, Illinois, was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 41-year-old Natalie Mundy of Loogootee was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Michigan Man Arrested In Hopkins County

A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

EPD Looking For Suspect In Overnight Shooting

Evansville police are searching for a shooting suspect, and they’re doing it without much information to go on. The incident happened near Fulton and Ohio streets about 3:15 this morning. The victim was reportedly shot behind the left ear but was still conscious and alert when officers found him.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch confirms crews called to vehicle fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night. They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court. According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: One person shot in downtown Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. Dispatchers said it happened near the intersection of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue where it turns into Riverside. Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Officers said a citizen found the victim next...
EVANSVILLE, IN

