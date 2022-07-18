Firefighter’s Widow Will Appear In Court Today

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter appeared in court Monday morning. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, widow of Robert Doerr, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on two counts of perjury. She entered into a Not Guilty Plea. Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019. Fox-Doerr...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who had already been sentenced in a Gibson case is no longer a convicted murderer. Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren tells us Ashley Robling filed a petition for post conviction relief and her murder conviction was vacated. He says when she pled guilty...
The man allegedly involved in a fatal accident that happened last Friday has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department found Barry Lee Harper at a family member’s home in Robards, Kentucky on Tuesday. He had a warrant for the leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render...
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to wire fraud. 33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman was sentenced to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Hollman was employed as a purchasing agent for ProLift Toyota Material Handling, and his job was to...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
The Paducah Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and both Hopkins and Madisonville Police Departments have been investigating a drug trafficking operation for over a month. Police reports say the investigation led them to arrest Roy Stallworth, 50 of Rockford, Michigan on July 18 around 7:50 p.m. for the following charges:
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A month after an 80-year-old Evansville man was hit by an SUV, he is out of the hospital and has met his grandson. Eyewitness News first reported in June Gardner Weber was hit while picking up a prescription for his wife at a pharmacy on Morgan Avenue. According to a release […]
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Seven years ago, Evansville musician Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work at the Washington Square Mall. No one has been charged with his murder and his family continues to remember him while still looking for answers to their questions of who is behind Breedlove’s murder.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
30-year-old Lindsey Inboden of Lawrenceville, Illinois, was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 41-year-old Natalie Mundy of Loogootee was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County...
A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people late Tuesday night. According to a police report, the victims says he was walking home from work around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Madison and Lodge Avenue when he was approached by […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night. They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court. According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident. Authorities...
