SKYND examine the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes in new single

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next era of SKYND is here, and the duo are kicking things off with the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes. Taken from their Chapter IV EP, the duo take a look at the The Rotenburg Cannibal here (just like Rammstein did on Mein Teil), with vocalist Skynd explaining of...

www.kerrang.com

Popculture

Singer Leaves Band, Citing 'Personal Hardships'

Wormrot founding frontman Arif has left the Singaporean grindcore band, citing "personal hardships" as the cause of his exit. Additionally, the band's manager, Azean Rot, has also parted ways with the band. Arif issued a statement — which was published by Metal Injection — explaining the reason for his and Azean's departure.
MUSIC
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Releases First Look at Claudia in New Key Art

The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
TV & VIDEOS
Armin Meiwes
The Independent

Voices: Our history is being filtered by fake 90s nostalgia

A new trend has been taking up our scrolling time. The 1980s reigns supreme thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things, sending Kate Bush and Metallica to the top of the charts. The resurrection of their popularity is partially due to thousands of TikTok videos made by members of Gen Z, celebrating a slightly off version of the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. When I watch them I feel like I have entered an uncanny valley of sorts. Whilst the ingredients are all there, this is not how it actually was. The internet has created its own version of nostalgia that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: See Captain Sig & Mandy Hansen’s Sweetest Moments

We’ve seen some pretty intense problems across 18 seasons of Deadliest Catch. However, amid all the drama, fans have fallen in love with the father-daughter duo, Captain Sig Hansen and Mandy Hansen. In fact, some feel it’s one of the most genuine and captivating aspects of the show. Scroll down to see some of the pair’s sweetest moments outside of the show.
TV SERIES
Billboard

Shenseea’s Rider Rundown

To make life on the road more home-y, artists typically preselect must-have items to include on their hospitality rider. Watch dancehall’s breakout star, Shenseea, narrow down her requests in a rapid fire game of Rider Rundown, brought to you by Honda.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's Upcoming Horror Film Causes Cameraman To Pass Out

A cameraman working on the upcoming horror film, Skill House, which features 50 Cent, passed out while filming a particularly nauseating scene, last weekend. 50 said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the camera fell to the ground when the operator became ill. "The camera fell to the ground...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Tyga Thinks Latinos Are Just Lowrider-Driving, ‘Spicy’ Gordos in New Video

Ever since YG’s “Go Loko” went viral in 2019, Tyga has been trying to recreate that lil crossover moment again and again and again with Latin-inspired songs like “Ayy Macarena” and “Mamacita.” And his latest effort, “Ay Caramba,” has (once again) failed, drawing criticism from Latino creatives over the song’s accompanying music video, which is filled with reductive stereotypes and racist tropes the general public let go of years ago. En pocas palabras: what the fuck is Tyga thinking?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp share promiscuous scene in new HBO show The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in leading roles in the new HBO’s series The Idol.Set in the L.A. music industry, The Idol centres on a guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer.In the trailer, the Weeknd’s character addresses Depp’s asking her “why don’t you just be yourself,” to which she replies “because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”The new show comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye and the same creators who made Euphoria.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold-digger' after losing Depp trialMeghan and Harry set to speak at UN Assembly on Nelson Mandela’s dayEmilia Clarke says 'quite a bit' of brain missing after suffering two strokes
MUSIC
Collider

'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' Trailer Teases the Origins of a Fashion Icon

Luca Guadagnino is back to tell the origins of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo with Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams. A new trailer for the documentary teases how the humble Italian shoemaker became a fashion icon, rising to prestige in Hollywood as a master of comfort and style. After sitting on the shelf since its 2020 world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film is expected to arrive from Sony Pictures Classics later this year.
MOVIES
Collider

'They/Them' Trailer Shows Horror Unfolding at Conversion Therapy Camp

Peacock has dropped another trailer for their upcoming slasher horror film, They/Them, that puts its star, Kevin Bacon, in a somehow more terrifying light than the actor’s other roles in stomach churning productions like Sleepers (throwback!). Forming itself around a plot that makes us say “why didn’t we think of that?” They/Them will follow the unsettling happenings at a conversion therapy center. All on their own, conversion centers are the abusive places of nightmares where parents or guardians of LGBTQIA+ individuals can send their “loved ones” to in hopes of “turning” them straight. But, with writer and director John Logan’s (Skyfall, Gladiator) personal spin on them, the “pray away the gay” centers became that much more chill inducing.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In Trailer for Unauthorized Hulu Series

Rhodes has Tyson's voice down perfectly in this sneak peek for 'Mike,' Hulu's 8-part series exploring "the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson." The show promises to examine "class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story." The series debuts August 25, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Says Artists Shouldn’t Sign To Another Artist’s Label

During a gem-filled barbershop sitdown with Math Hoffa, Method Man shared some more words of advice for artists who are considering signing with their fellow artists. “I always felt like you can’t sign to somebody who still trying to be an artist,” Meth said. “It’s hard. They can’t give you the time or attention that you probably need and deserve unless you are your own machine.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS

