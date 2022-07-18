SKYND examine the “bizarre story” of cannibal Armin Meiwes in new single

Peacock has dropped another trailer for their upcoming slasher horror film, They/Them, that puts its star, Kevin Bacon, in a somehow more terrifying light than the actor’s other roles in stomach churning productions like Sleepers (throwback!). Forming itself around a plot that makes us say “why didn’t we think of that?” They/Them will follow the unsettling happenings at a conversion therapy center. All on their own, conversion centers are the abusive places of nightmares where parents or guardians of LGBTQIA+ individuals can send their “loved ones” to in hopes of “turning” them straight. But, with writer and director John Logan’s (Skyfall, Gladiator) personal spin on them, the “pray away the gay” centers became that much more chill inducing.
