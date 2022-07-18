ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethel Cain has announced several UK and European tour dates

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've not heard of Hayden Anhedönia, aka Ethel Cain, well now's your chance. A fast-rising talent, the singer-songwriter blends dark witchy tones and captivating lyricism that easily mark her as an...

Kerrang

Limp Bizkit postpone UK and European tour due to “health concerns”

American rap-rockers Limp Bizkit have announced they will be postponing their upcoming UK and EU tour due to “medical advice” given to frontman Fred Durst. The band issued a public statement on social media explaining their situation: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”
The Independent

UK heatwave: Huge fire on Dartford Heath rages near motorway

A huge fire has broken out on Dartford Heath, close to the A2 carriageway on the outskirts of London, amid the UK’s record-breaking heatwave. Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News shows the flames ravaging a number of homes, while others in the area were told to evacuate immediately as emergency services get the blaze under control.
Daily Mail

Brits will be able to skip passport queues and breeze through border controls under 'contactless corridor' plans using facial recognition technology

Britons will be able to skip passport queues and breeze through border controls under new 'contactless corridor' plans using facial recognition technology. Priti Patel has announced plans to begin the rollout of 'contactless' border crossings, which will force overseas visitors to pass criminal record checks, submit photos and pay £18 under US-style checks.
Kerrang

Trivium announce Deadmen And Dragons U.S. tour

Trivium have announced the Deadmen And Dragons U.S. tour with Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis. This awesome bill of heavy bands will hit the States from October 2 through to November 10, with frontman Matt Heafy enthusing of his tourmates: "Between The Buried And Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 – on the impeccable self-titled album – showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal – at times beautiful – passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."
Kerrang

This Bring Me The Horizon banger has been certified Gold in the UK

Bring Me The Horizon are no strangers to accolades. For their latest achievement, the band have scored over 400,000 sales on their fan-favourite track, Can You Feel My Heart?, which appears on the 2013 album Sempiternal. The certification has been confirmed by the British Phonographic Industry, and is dated July...
BBC

UK heatwave: Trains between Manchester and Crewe cancelled

Rail services between Manchester and Crewe have been cancelled as temperatures soar across the UK. Trains between Manchester and Hadfield have also been halted as the country experiences its hottest day of the year so far. Northern said the disruption, which includes longer journey times, had been taken as a...
BBC

UK heatwave: Cambridge Botanic Garden records nearly 40C

The previous record-breaking temperature at Cambridge University Botanic Garden has been exceeded. The UK's previously highest recorded temperature was 38.7C (101.7F), recorded at the site on 25 July 2019. The Cambridge attraction reached 39.9C (103.8F) on Tuesday, at 14:02 BST in the heatwave. However, Coningsby in Lincolnshire set the new...
BBC

UK heatwave: Amber warning in place as UK has hottest day of the year

An amber warning for extreme heat has begun for England and parts of Wales as the UK braces for record temperatures. The Met Office warning extends to southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, when England's alert rises to red for the first time. On Sunday, temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) across...
Kerrang

Who the hell are Proper.?

“Our bio says, ‘Just three n**gas making prog rock, don't overthink it.’ It's been changing with our sound,” frontman Erik Garlington laughs. Originally named the Great White, Proper. are a collective accustomed to change. And as the trio – completed by Natasha Johnson and Elijah Watson – have continued to pave their way in the alternative scene, they’ve become even more forthright. After being told they “talk white… like, real proper”, the band switched up their name and ran with it. Now, in their latest polemic American epic, Proper. ditch their off-hand humour and embark on unravelling the emotional weight behind everyday Black American identity.
