Ethel Cain has announced several UK and European tour dates

Trivium have announced the Deadmen And Dragons U.S. tour with Between The Buried And Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis. This awesome bill of heavy bands will hit the States from October 2 through to November 10, with frontman Matt Heafy enthusing of his tourmates: "Between The Buried And Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had. BTBAM back in 2002 – on the impeccable self-titled album – showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal – at times beautiful – passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO