Selective breeding animals has been happening for a very long time. Humans have done it with multiple species, but there is growing back lash towards selective breeding when it comes to pets, dogs especially. Selective breeding of dogs was started in order to bring out favorable characteristics and to breed out undesirable ones. The problem with this is that the humans who started this did not have any regard for how the changes to these animals would affect their long-term and short-term heath as an individual animal and as a breed as a whole. Today, more and more emphasis is being put on non selective breeding and not promoting the breeding of pure breeds. The Science and Dogs blog put together a side-by-side comparison of several popular dog breeds from the 1915 book Dogs of All Nations by Walter Esplin Mason showing what they look like today.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO