On Tuesday, former Washington Commander safety Deshazor Everett plead guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving in the collision that resulted in the death of his girlfriend Olivia Peters. The crash occurred on December 23, 2021 on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Loudoun County, VA. According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R more than double the speed limit at the time of the incident. Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Peters, 29, was a 2010 graduate of Good Counsel in Olney and a native of Rockville, MD, where she lived until moving to Las Vegas, NV.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO