For a team plagued with depth problems last season and one of the NBA's worst second units, the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors appear to be strangely deep. That's not to say the team is loaded with talent by any means. In the East alone, there are plenty of teams with far more bench talent than the Raptors whose lone offseason acquisition involved bringing in Otto Porter Jr., but between serviceable veteran and intriguing prospects, Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Toronto's front office are going to face some difficult decisions.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO