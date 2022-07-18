ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung's Google Photos challenger fixes your messy photos using AI

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung has introduced a new AI-powered photo editing app.
  • Highlight features include blur and reflection removal, resolution upscaler, and moire pattern removal options.
  • The Galaxy Enhance-X app uses artificial intelligence to enhance your sloppy images.

Samsung's smartphones already provide a great photography experience, aided in no small way by its Exert RAW camera app . The tech giant is bringing that experience a notch higher with the launch of a new AI-powered photo editing app.

The Galaxy Enhance-X photo editor is now available to download for free via the Galaxy Store (via Android Sage ). Samsung describes the app as a "one stop AI solution for all media enhancements," allowing you to clean up your messy photos in just a tap with a slew of AI-powered editing tools.

One of the most notable features is blur removal, which allows you to fix unwanted blur. You can also remove reflections, which is already available on Samsung's Gallery app ⁠— ideal for restoring old family photos . In addition, there are options to upscale an image, lighten up underexposed photos, sharpen soft images, improve HDR effect, and eliminate moire patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYHV8_0gjV4usS00

(Image credit: Galaxy Store)

It should be noted that many of these editing tools are already found in the Gallery app as well as third-party photo editors like Google Photos and Adobe Lightroom for mobile. If you're worried about losing your original image after making these changes, Galaxy Enhance-X saves both your edited and original photo.

The app is compatible with many of the best Samsung phones running Android 10 or higher. This means owners of the Galaxy S9 series up to the Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Galaxy A-series can install the app. It also works with the entry-level M-series and F-series running One UI 2.5, 3.0, 4.0, and 4.5.

Samsung apparently launched the app quietly earlier this month, though it should have gone unnoticed for many Galaxy fans. If you're rocking a compatible device, you should see the new app right now, though its availability may vary by region.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Photo Editing#Photography#Smart Phone#Ai#Gallery
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

You need to clear the cache on your phone, here's how and why

There’s nothing worse than having a smartphone acting not-so-smart. Sometimes, your phone slows down in performance because of it has a full cache which you can clear in very quick and easy steps. What is the cache?. When you browse the internet on your phone or use apps, the...
CELL PHONES
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy