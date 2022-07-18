Alex Friedmann, accused of planting guns in Davidson County jail, set to go on trial Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail while it was under construction will go on trial this week. Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m., barring any argument over evidence or motions.

Alex Friedmann's case dates back to December 2019, when he was accused of taking keys to the jail while it was under construction. He was later arrested and found with bolt cutters and schematics of the detention center that he was carrying into the facility.

In 2020, officials said they found a massive escape plan allegedly created by Friedmann. He is accused of hiding guns, ammunition and tools in the detention center.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall called it the "most significant security breach in Nashville history." Hall is expected to be the prosecution's first witness.

Jury selection began Monday morning and took six hours to conclude. Seven women, five men and two alternates — one man and one woman — were chosen. Nine of the jury members are White and three are Black. One alternate is Black and one is White.

The jury is not sequestered.

The presiding judge plans to run the trial from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break, but it could run late, depending on the witnesses.

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore and Assistant District Attorney Amy Hunter will be the prosecution's attorneys.

Ben Raybin and David Raybin will represent Friedmann.

In-Depth: Alex Friedmann Case

For more than a decade, Alex Friedmann worked to become a leader in advocating for criminal justice issues in Tennessee. He took up the cause after he was sentenced to ten years in prison on an assault charge. Since his 1999 release, he's written legal journals and pushed prison reform policy, including testifying on Capitol Hill and at the Tennessee State Capitol and even speaking with NewsChannel 5 about prison safety concerns.

In January 2020, Friedmann was charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and possession of burglary tools. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said he broke into the new downtown detention center while it was being constructed. The sheriff's office said in December 2019, employees noticed a set of keys with a ring that looked different from the others, then later confirmed two facility keys were missing.

Friedmann allegedly dressed as a construction worker and was seen entering the control room. Police said he then entered the room and placed a key ring in his pocket, left the DDC through the front lobby, returned two hours later, and replaced the keys, again with two missing. When officers arrested Friedman, they found an igloo cooler he was carrying into the facility contained bolt cutters and a document identified as schematics of the detention center.

Sources told NewsChannel 5 the break-in was part of a plot to compromise the security of the new jail.

In early February 2020, it was announced all 1,800 locks at the new detention center will have to be replaced Friedmann allegedly broke in. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall called it the "most significant security breach in Nashville history."

Weeks later, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced it had uncovered a "massive escape plan" allegedly created by Friedmann. He was accused of hiding loaded guns, various tools and additional ammunition in the new downtown detention center over a period of months.

Sheriff Daron Hall called the alleged plan extremely deliberate and evil, adding he believed Friedmann put the lives of law enforcement in "imminent danger." Friedmann was arrested on a felony vandalism charge.

A spokesperson for Bell and Associates Construction, the construction company behind the new jail, called the breach 'domestic terrorism' and unprecedented.

By April 2020, Sheriff Hall said the new detention center was deemed "safe and secure." The case delayed the opening of the new facility.

In September 2021, NewsChannel 5 learned Friedmann filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Correction in federal court, claiming to be unfairly locked up with dangerous convicted felons. He is being housed at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison while awaiting trial.

Sheriff Hall responded to the lawsuit publicly in an interview with NewsChannel 5, calling Friedmann dangerous.

"The evidence of what he's done, the proof of what he's done. As far as I'm concerned he needs to be in the most secure environment there is not just today, but forever," said Hall.

In December 2021, a judge sided with Friedmann, ordering he no longer be kept in solitary confinement while awaiting trial. The Tennessee Department of Corrections didn't immediately comply so as a result, Friedmann's lawyer argued TDOC should be held in contempt.

After another day in court, TDOC finally agreed to allow Friedmann more time outside his cell and more interaction with others.