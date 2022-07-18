ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Minnesota Vikings player believes team can ‘thrive, win a Super Bowl’ with Kirk Cousins

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRNAi_0gjV4SME00

As one of the last franchises standing who have not won a Super Bowl, the Minnesota Vikings should really only have one goal on their mind. It’s not just to remain competitive, it’s to take home the trophy. They thought they took a major step forward in the 2017 offseason by bringing Kirk Cousins aboard, hoping he could be the missing piece to their championship puzzle.

Alas, after four seasons in the North Star State, we’ve seen the Vikings were more than just one part away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but they also may not be far away from making another postseason push. At least not in the eyes of one former member of the team.

Related: Love the Vikings? Get involved in the discussion on the Purple Pain forums

Ben Leber believes Minnesota Vikings can win a Super Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13warS_0gjV4SME00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are nobody’s pick to win the Super Bowl in 2023, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Did anyone pick the Cincinnati Bengals to reach the final stage a year ago? Exactly.

In fact, one former Vikings player and current member of the team’s sideline radio broadcast crew Ben Leber is a big believer in the new regime and feels Captain Kirk can do enough to help the team win a Super Bowl. He recently appeared on the Zach Gelb radio show and had several interesting things to say, including a fiery bit about former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Kirk can win this team a Super Bowl . I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really thrive, in a system and a coach that actually respects him. I mean, It’s not like I’m not breaking news here that Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins . And I think that showed in the way that Kirk behaved and the way that he carried himself. The team was never given to him, or he was never allowed to earn the trust of the team, because the head coach I think just didn’t like him.”

Ben Leber on the Minnesota Vikings

Related: Justin Jefferson: ‘I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL in 2023’

Leber didn’t expand on when or if the Vikings are equipped to win a Super Bowl this year, but his comments indicate it’s possible right away. He cited the defensive letdowns as a major reason why the team didn’t meet expectations the past few years, which seems to check out based on the tape.

“That was a top-10 offense last year, with a very green, first-time offensive coordinator [Klint Kubiak]. Where was their defense ranked last year? Thirty-first. The year before that, I think they were ranked 27th. So people can rail on Kirk and rail on this offense and say we can’t win with him or we can’t win with this offense. I say that’s total BS. We couldn’t win with the crap defense that we’ve had the last two years. We couldn’t stop the run, at all. Ever. And then in key moments of the games . . . we couldn’t stop any two-minute offense. So, to me, the biggest liability of this team has been defense. All this team has to do is play good team defense, finish in the mid-teens at the end of the season, and they’re playoff bound and they can make some noise.”

After other NFL personalities such as Colin Cowherd have been similarly positive about the Vikings and their chances to compete in 2022, Leber’s not alone in thinking a bounceback year could come to fruition. NFL oddsmakers don’t agree. The Vikings currently face +4500 betting odds , ranking 19th in the NFL among teams with the best odds to win the next Super Bowl .

Related: Overpaid or underrated: 2022 outlook for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former QB says Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is one of best to start a franchise with

The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and selected Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick, and the past few seasons have shown that it was well worth the capital that they gave up. Aside from unanimously being voted as the league’s MVP in 2019, Jackson has also broken the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single-season, brought the team back from multiple deficits to win games, and holds a 37-12 record as a starting quarterback. His dual-threat ability shows on the field, and people often take notice.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Yardbarker

How dominant was Brett Favre's 2009 season in Minnesota?

All NFL fans understand that Brett Favre is first and foremost a Packer. He played 16 years out of his 20-year career in Green Bay. He won three straight MVPs from 1995-1997, won a Super Bowl (XXXI), and was named to nine Pro Bowls while playing in northeast Wisconsin. However, he did end his career after two seasons playing with the rival Minnesota Vikings (2009-2010). His 2009 season, in particular, was statistically the best season of his storied career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Vikings' Quarterback Release

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced the release of a veteran quarterback. The Vikings released former Iowa standout Nate Stanley. The former seventh-round pick will now be free to sign with other NFL teams or perhaps continue his career elsewhere. Not all fans felt bad for Stanley and instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Lombardi Trophy
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North?

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings finished second in the NFC North at 8-9, five games behind the Green Bay Packers. Some NFL observers think the Packers will take a step backward, however, after losing star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That could give the Vikings, who have made some key additions this offseason, a chance to move toward the top of the division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

There’s an unusual amount of optimism in Detroit surrounding the Lions these days. While the team finished 3-13-1 last season and picked No. 2 in the draft, the Lions were a scrappy team in HC Dan Campbell‘s first season and there’s a feeling they can build on things in Year 2. Campbell cited Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who went from 16th to first place in the final 33 seconds of the race, as a metaphor for his team.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy