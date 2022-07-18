ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation reduces Stormont spending powers by £375m, Murphy warns

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F78m_0gjV4MJ600
Conor Murphy speaking at Department of Finance, Belfast (David Young/PA)

Soaring costs have reduced Stormont’s spending powers by £375 million, Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister has warned.

The Department of Finance figure estimates the effect of inflation on the multi-billion pound settlement allocated to Northern Ireland by the Treasury in last autumn’s three-year spending review.

Conor Murphy highlighted the spiralling costs of running public services as he urged Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to boost financial support to the region to reflect the inflationary pressures.

Mr Murphy has joined with his counterparts in Wales and Scotland to call on Mr Zahawi to increase targeted support for those worst impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

In a joint letter, Mr Murphy, along with Rebecca Evans and Kate Forbes, said that further action is needed to support households and businesses ahead of another increase in energy prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kM3q_0gjV4MJ600
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

They also urge the Chancellor to develop a “fair approach” to public sector pay and ask for an increase in devolved budgets to deal with emerging pressures, including in the health service.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast, Mr Murphy said: “The fact is that with inflation now we have, at a conservative estimate, about £375 million less to spend than we would have had with the budget.”

Mr Murphy has previously said that the ongoing power-sharing impasse at Stormont has left ministers unable to access £435 million it could be spending if a functioning devolved executive was in place.

The DUP has blocked the formation of an executive as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Commenting on the added impact of inflation on Stormont’s coffers, Mr Murphy added: “All of these issues are adding pressures on a situation which would be barely tolerable with a functional executive but, in the absence of an executive, it means that we are really struggling to get decisions taken, struggling to give proper advice to departments that they can depend upon.”

The finance minister emphasised the need for the Government to make sufficient funds available to enable Stormont to make public sector pay awards that reflected inflation.

“We want to see fair pay for people and public sector workers,” he said.

“People in No 10 and No 11 Downing Street were starting out applauding public sector workers during the pandemic, (acknowledging) how essential they were to society here.

“There is an opportunity now to ensure that there is sufficient support to make fair pay awards to public sector workers.”

There has been uncertainty on how Northern Ireland households will receive a £400 payment in the autumn to help with energy costs.

The measure was announced by the Treasury earlier this year but the lack of executive at Stormont has placed doubt over whether the cash could be allocated in the region.

On Monday, Mr Murphy expressed confidence that an agreed mechanism for distributing the cash would be found. He said work with Treasury officials on the issue was ongoing.

“We’re working with them on that, we’ve been working very diligently with them, we want to get that £400 out to households and we hope that we can make progress on that very soon,” he said.

Even with the state of uncertainty in British politics, there is a need for Treasury and whoever is in the post of Chancellor to start taking some decisions now

Conor Murphy

Mr Murphy was also asked about the uncertainty over Mr Zahawi’s future as chancellor amid speculation he could be replaced once a new prime minister takes office.

The Finance Minister said he was aware of suggestions that major cost-of-living measures may be delayed until the autumn statement. He said that was too long to wait, particularly for many struggling businesses.

“We recognise that there is a high degree of uncertainty and flux in politics over in London and that’s not helping our situation here,” he said.

“But we have a responsibility collectively to try and represent the interests of the people that we are responsible for and we want to ensure that the Treasury had a very early sense of the collective issues that we feel need to be addressed by them in the time ahead.”

He added: “We think there is a need, even with the state of uncertainty in British politics, there is a need for Treasury and whoever is in the post of Chancellor to start taking some decisions now, ahead of the autumn, ahead of the deepening of this crisis.”

Mr Murphy also reiterated his call for the DUP to reengage with power-sharing.

He said the unionist party could still pursue its campaign against the protocol at Westminster but insisted there was no justification for blocking devolution at Stormont over the issue.

BBC

Funding warning over Welsh public sector pay rises

The Welsh government has said UK ministers are not providing the "full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector staff". An NHS pay review body has proposed that NHS staff get at least a 4.5% pay rise, with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%. Welsh ministers said they...
HEALTH
The Independent

City watchdog failed British Steel pension savers, MPs say

MPs have accused the City watchdog of letting down British Steel pension savers who were ripped off by poor advice from companies they thought they could trust.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) did not protect the members of the British Steel pension scheme from “unscrupulous financial advisers”, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.The advisers pocketed thousands of pounds when they advised members of the defined-benefit scheme into riskier options.The pension savers were asked to consider choosing a different arrangement after Tata Steel got into financial difficulty.They were only given a limited time to decide what to do. But by law anyone...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Murphy
BBC

Heatwave: Northern Ireland records hottest day of the year

Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures climbing to 31C (87.8F), close to the highest recorded NI temperature. Thermometers hit 30.8C in Armagh, 31.2C in Derrylin in County Fermanagh, and 30.8C at Belfast International Airport. Northern Ireland's highest temperature ever recorded is 31.3C...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Scottish independence referendum calls at final PMQs

Boris Johnson faced a barrage of calls from the SNP for a second Scottish independence referendum at his final Prime Minister’s Questions.SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, meanwhile, claimed the people of Scotland will remember Mr Johnson’s premiership as “shameful” and “disgraceful”.The calls for a second referendum come as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched a series of papers aimed at making a fresh case for the nation to leave the UK.John McNally (Falkirk) told the House: “Since 2014, the Tory party have had more prime ministers than we have had referendums.”He asked: “Does the Prime Minister believe in our...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson’s natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain’s economy. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister — but he faces fierce opposition from Johnson and his allies, who consider him a turncoat. Either Sunak or Liz Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary, will be chosen in a ballot of 180,000 Conservative members to be the party’s new leader. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain’s new prime minister. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader.
U.K.
BBC

Rishi Sunak tops Tory leadership poll, as Tom Tugendhat out of race

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has topped the third MPs' vote for the next Tory leader and prime minister, with backbencher Tom Tugendhat eliminated. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt took second place, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third and ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch was fourth. The four remaining candidates go to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Factbox-Who Will Replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

LONDON (Reuters) - Three candidates are left in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister. Below are some details on the contenders, who are listed in alphabetical order. PENNY MORDAUNT. The former defence secretary was sacked by Johnson after she endorsed his rival, Jeremy Hunt, during the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson signs off last PMQs claiming mission largely accomplished

"Mission largely accomplished, for now," Boris Johnson has declared as he signed off his last Prime Minister's Questions. During his final question session, the PM also took swipes at the social media site Twitter and the Treasury. "If we always listened to the Treasury we wouldn't have built the M25...
POLITICS
The Independent

Go-ahead for new nuclear power station

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes.The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate byâ¯NNB Nuclear Generation in May 2020 and accepted for examination the following month.The inspectorate’s chief executive, Sarah Richards, said:â¯“The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100â¯nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuringâ¯local communitiesâ¯have had theâ¯opportunity of being involved in the examination...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Northern Ireland sick note law changed to allow more staff to issue them

More healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland can now certify and issue notes indicating whether people are fit for work. A fit note, also known as a sick note or statement for fitness to work, provides evidence about a condition that affects someone's ability to work. Until now only doctors could...
WORLD
BBC

Net zero: Tories running away from climate pledge, Labour says

Tory leadership rivals are "running away" from the UK's pledge to curb carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, Labour's Ed Miliband has said. The shadow minister for climate change said the Tory candidates appeared to be rowing back on the legal commitment. Chairing cabinet for the last time, Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unions angry at pay awards for public sector workers

The Government is on a collision course with public sector workers including nurses and teachers after announcing pay rises which were attacked as a real-terms wage cut.One union leader warned of co-ordinated strike action in response to pay announcements by ministers, and members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England will be balloted on industrial action.More than one million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will receive an increase of at least £1,400 with lowest earners to receive up to 9.3%, while dentists and doctors will get a 4.5% pay rise, police 5% and teachers between 5...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

