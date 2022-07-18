ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

H&M to wind down Russian business over Ukraine invasion

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eHlX_0gjV4CTq00
General View of a H&M store in London. The retailer is to pull out of Russia (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Fashion giant H&M is to wind down its business in Russia, becoming the latest international business to exit the country following its invasion Ukraine.

The Sweden-based retailer initially halted sales in Russia at the start of March.

On Monday, the company told investors it has now “decided to initiate a process of winding down the business in the country”.

It blamed its decision on “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future” in Russia.

H&M said it operations in Russia, which were first launched in 2009, will be temporarily reopening to sell the remaining stock.

Helen Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group, said: “After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia.

“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication.

“Furthermore, we wish to thank our customers for their support throughout the years.”

Russia accounted for around 4% of its global sales according to its latest annual report and employed more than 6,000 people in the country.

The retailer added it will take a 2 billion Swedish krona (£161 million) hit in the third quarter as a result.

H&M follows the likes of McDonalds, which sold all its Russian restaurants in May after more than 30 years operating in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Ukraine#International Business#Russian#H M Group#Mcdonalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy