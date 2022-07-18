ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Large fire displaces residents at south Charlotte condo complex

 2 days ago

Fox 46 Charlotte

3 hurt in serious crash on I-485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a serious crash that closed all lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road, officials said. Medic said one […]
MINT HILL, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Realtors in the Charlotte Market are starting to see the impacts of rising interest rates. That’s having a ripple effect on how people buy and sell homes in the Charlotte area. The average cost of a home in the Charlotte area reaches well over $400,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

Gaston County police searching for missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police are looking for a missing man last seen July 7. Darby Elden McDowell’s family say they speak to him daily. They have not heard from him since then, nor has he shown up to work at Keeter Plant in Stanley. McDowell is...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte shopping center can have another drive-thru

CHARLOTTE – Promenade Shopping Center has secured approval from the City of Charlotte to allow another restaurant with a drive-thru window. The shopping center, located at Providence Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, went through the city’s rezoning process to change its site plan. City staff supported the change...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte transportation organization to discuss I-77 toll lanes to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — More toll lanes could be coming to Charlotte. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization will discuss adding express lanes on Interstate 77 from The Brookshire to South Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it received an unsolicited proposal from a firm to build the project. The CRTPO will discuss the proposal on Wednesday and potentially direct the state on how to move forward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was found fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on July 17th. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call on East Independence Boulevard near the East Independence Expressway. Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 29-year-old Montereo Adams suffering from multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC

