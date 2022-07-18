Large fire displaces residents at south Charlotte condo complex

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a serious crash that closed all lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road, officials said. Medic said one […]
The ramp on Interstate-85 southbound at Exit 38 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to NCDOT. I-85 SB ramp closed at Exit 38 in north Charlotte …. Psychiatrist shares story after movie theater shooting …. Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife …. Wallace Bradsher. Skip Alston...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of the Interstate 85 southbound ramp to Interstate 77 South, according to first responders. A tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route and to expect delays in the area. Drivers are...
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at a rehab facility forced an evacuation of the building on Sunday afternoon. The fire happened at the Pineville Rehabilitation and Living Center at 1010 Lakeview Drive around 1 p.m. An official at the scene said the cause of the fire has yet to...
CHARLOTTE — A business owner in West End is pleading for action after he said strangers came up to his front door, yelling and making a scene on his property. “Open the door. It’s me. Can’t you see me? Hello,” someone can be heard saying in one of many videos he captured on his doorbell cameras.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Mooresville on Tuesday night, according to officials from multiple agencies. Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they responded after 10:30 p.m. to a crash on Faith Road in south Mooresville near Mt. Mourne. One...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Realtors in the Charlotte Market are starting to see the impacts of rising interest rates. That’s having a ripple effect on how people buy and sell homes in the Charlotte area. The average cost of a home in the Charlotte area reaches well over $400,000...
CONCORD, N.C. — A veteran who is experiencing homelessness and living in the woods says he and his brother lost thousands of dollars in a rental scam. Charley Blissit Jr. once served in Iraq. Now, years later, he’s living in the woods in Concord. Blissit said that he...
GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 81-year-old fought off a carjacker near Charlotte on July 14. Clearance Jones said he is still sore from his tug-of-war with the would-be carjacker, 30-year-old Jaren Clinton. Clinton was on the run from police after reportedly stealing a car earlier in the day. With police...
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance images of a man whom officers are looking for after he allegedly placed a woman in a chokehold in Ballantyne. The baffling and bizarre crime has left a community shaken. A suspicious suspect was caught on a doorbell camera loitering around...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Someone on a motorcycle died in a two-vehicle wreck early Monday evening in York County, troopers said. The 2014 Yamaha collided with a Honda sedan at about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. Highway 160 and Brayden Parkway. No further information has been released.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police are looking for a missing man last seen July 7. Darby Elden McDowell’s family say they speak to him daily. They have not heard from him since then, nor has he shown up to work at Keeter Plant in Stanley. McDowell is...
CHARLOTTE – Promenade Shopping Center has secured approval from the City of Charlotte to allow another restaurant with a drive-thru window. The shopping center, located at Providence Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway, went through the city’s rezoning process to change its site plan. City staff supported the change...
CHARLOTTE — More toll lanes could be coming to Charlotte. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization will discuss adding express lanes on Interstate 77 from The Brookshire to South Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it received an unsolicited proposal from a firm to build the project. The CRTPO will discuss the proposal on Wednesday and potentially direct the state on how to move forward.
CHARLOTTE — A local nonprofit said it is trying to recover after a trailer full of thousands of dollars worth of supplies for people without homes was stolen from them. Block Love said the trailer was used to provide blankets, food and supplies to people in need all over the Charlotte area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man was found fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on July 17th. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call on East Independence Boulevard near the East Independence Expressway. Officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 29-year-old Montereo Adams suffering from multiple...
