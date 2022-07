The B3 Gallery, 61 W. Main St., will host a 10 year anniversary celebration during the Fourth Friday Art Walk on July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Artwork from 80 different Indiana artists will be on display and some of the artists will be present. Several live demonstrations are planned including weaving and spinning by Carole Ricketts Cory, felting by Amy Laswell, quilling by Erika Imhoof and handmade dragons by Rae Fagenbaum.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO