Washington, PA

Pennsylvania man charged with cyberstalking his wife

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago
A resident of Washington, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh of cyberstalking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

The one-count Indictment, returned on July 12, named Eric Scholl, 54, as the sole defendant.

According to Indictment, beginning around March 2021 and continuing through May 2022, after a domestic incident that led to his wife seeking a Pennsylvania Protection from Abuse Order against him, Scholl engaged in a cyberstalking campaign targeting his wife.

Among other things, he allegedly placed a GPS tracking device on her car which tracked her movements; allegedly directed harassing and intimidating emails, texts, and phone calls to her, including using a web-based service that allowed him to disguise his phone number; allegedly posted lewd content about her on the internet; allegedly impersonated her in messages with others; allegedly accessed her mobile phone account and PayPal account without her permission; and allegedly threatened her through a text message he transmitted to a family member.

Scholl allegedly engaged in this course of conduct, and other related and threatening activities, while subject to a domestic violence protection order against him.

The law provides for a total sentence of not less than one but not more than ten years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a term of supervised release of three years. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

West Virginia woman arrested after saying “This is ‘Jackass, This is kick a kid.” and dropkicking child on video

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV
We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

