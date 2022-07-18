ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool in heatwave as temperatures soar

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ia5wV_0gjV2hif00

The UK is facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings as the country braces for extreme heat over the next two days with temperatures set to soar into the high 30s in some areas on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter.

The chief executive of the Met Office, Professor Penelope Endersby, confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C (109F), she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F) in Charlwood in Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), Kew Gardens was 34.4C (93.9F) and St James’s Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpgTy_0gjV2hif00
Palm House supervisor Will Spolestra waters the plants at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnZz1_0gjV2hif00
Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yrw1B_0gjV2hif00
Soldiers from the Queen’s Guard deliver water to their colleagues on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w15Ds_0gjV2hif00
People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies told Sky News the weather charts he had seen on Monday were “astounding” and unlike any he had observed throughout his 30-year career.

He warned the rise in temperature is “entirely consistent” with climate change and said the “brutality” of the heat could become commonplace by the end of the century.

Mr Davies said temperatures will ease from next Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oY0qT_0gjV2hif00
A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALHMe_0gjV2hif00
A man sunbathes close to the water in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObbzQ_0gjV2hif00
Bethan Lewis, 30, with her 18 months old child, Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse defended the idea that people could still go to the beach.

He told Sky News: “Some people may wish to.

“It will be cooler at the coast than it is at the centre of the country, particularly in the Midlands and in London.

“But what we are saying to people is that they need to take responsibility for themselves, recognise that this is a really ferocious heat that we haven’t seen in this country before and adapt their behaviour accordingly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0f6Y_0gjV2hif00
A police officer pouring water on a police horse on Whitehall in central London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjYrO_0gjV2hif00
Scorched grass in Greenwich Park, south east London. (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkKaA_0gjV2hif00
Warmest UK July temperatures (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Davies
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave: Forecasters predict worse to come for UK and Ireland

Forecasters have warned that worse weather conditions are to come as the UK and Ireland saw one of their hottest days on Monday, 18 July.Ireland recorded its hottest day for 135 years with a reading of 33.1C (91.58F) in Dublin,In the UK, temperatures reached a high of 38.1C (100.58F) in Sandon Downham, Suffolk.The Met Office has warned that the UK’s highest recorded temperature could be shattered on Tuesday, 19 July, with a forecast of 41C (105.8F) in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK hot weather: How Britons prepare for heatwaveFrench firefighters battle intense wildfires during heatwaveSri Lankan prime minister sworn in as interim president
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Uk#Bbc Radio 4#Charlwood#Kew Gardens#St James S Park#Sky News#Lancaster Kit Malthouse
The Independent

Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave

Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk.Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

Extreme heat in London melts airport runway

Parts of the U.K. are literally melting because of extreme heat. On Monday, Luton Airport, about 30 miles north of London, had to suspend flights because the excessive heat damaged part of its runway, adding further strain to an already tumultuous travel season. The airport tweeted on Monday that the high temperatures caused "a surface defect" to be identified on the runway, later saying that the high surface temperatures had caused a small section of the surface to lift. Monday was another day of what the U.K.'s Meteorological Office identified as "extreme heat," which they attribute to "exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures."...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Trains cancelled - live: Avanti West Coast cancels all further Tuesday trains amid heatwave temperatures

Amid soaring temperatures across the UK, train operator Avanti has cancelled all remaining trains for the rest of Tuesday.“Extreme Heat: All services stopped. Do not come to the station. Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today - Tuesday 19 July,” reads the statement posted to its Twitter account shortly after 3.30pm.“Customers with tickets for today can use them tomorrow (20 July) or Thursday (21 July) , or claim a refund.”Customer service officials are also telling passengers that they may see disruption...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Extreme weather: Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures

With the Met Office issuing a red weather warning for extreme heat, London is preparing for temperatures that could exceed 40C (104F) by Tuesday. The current heatwave has lasted for just over a week and it is set to become even more extreme, before temperatures eventually fall to more comfortable levels.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
Indy100

10 of the worst British takes about the heatwave

It is hot right now in the UK – very hot. Both weather and health experts are telling us to avoid the sun and keep cool as it’s predicted temperatures could reach 40C for the first time and the Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Scotland extreme heat warning could be extended - minister

The Met Office amber warning for extreme heat could be extended to cover a larger part of Scotland, the Scottish government has said. Temperatures are expected to hit 30C (86F) in parts of southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday. Justice Secretary Keith Brown, who attended the UK Cobra emergency committee...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy