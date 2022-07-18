ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Players Gotta Play—And Get Paid! What is Baseball Legend Derek Jeter’s Net Worth In 2022?

By Allie Nelson
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derek Jeter’s name is up there with Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio when it comes to the most famous players the New York Yankees (and baseball as a whole) have ever seen; during his 20-year stint playing for the team, he saw great success and amazing wins. Derek Jeter's net worth...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Jeffrey Loria
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Derek Jeter
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Papelbon fires off bonkers take about Derek Jeter documentary

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary on ESPN. The Captain, which details his time playing for the New York Yankees, aired its first episode on Monday after the MLB Home Run Derby. Not everyone had rave reviews for the documentary, however, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. Via Twitter, Papelbon unleashed a bonkers statement in which he suggests ESPN film a documentary on “the real captain who whipped A Rods (Alex Rodriguez’s) Ass.”
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
Sporting News

Derek Jeter documentary: Full schedule to watch ESPN's 'The Captain' episodes highlighting Yankees career

Derek Jeter is one of the most iconic players in Yankees history. But who is the man behind the icon? And what really happened during his time in pinstripes?. "The Captain" looks to answer that question. The seven-part docs-series, directed by three-time Emmy winner — and Bronx native — Randy Wilkins, will dig into the true details about what went down during Jeter's 20-year tenure with the Bronx Bombers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Professional Baseball#The New York Yankees#The Major League Baseball
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ top two picks

The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
Variety

ESPN’s ‘The Captain’ Tries to Unpack Derek Jeter, the Iconic Yankee Who Would Rather Say Nothing At All: TV Review

Deep into the fifth episode of “The Captain,” ESPN’s new docuseries acknowledges the difficulty of cracking its chosen subject. Derek Jeter might’ve been a stellar shortstop, and an iconic Yankees player whose meteoric rise and waning career mirrored his team’s own trajectory as a New York sports dynasty. But he is also, according to both himself and the many frustrated journalists who couldn’t get past his surface, an extremely careful (read: boring) interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How to Watch Derek Jeter’s Docuseries ‘The Captain’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The first episode of the new series about the iconic New York Yankee Derek Jeter is now available to stream online. “The Captain” arrived on ESPN+ Monday, July 18, with new episodes slated to air on a weekly basis through Aug. 11.
SPORTS
Audacy

What is Alex Rodriguez's net worth?

How much money is three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez worth? This article examines the financial success that the 14-time All-Star has had in his life.
MLB
TIME

A Long Talk With Derek Jeter on Alex Rodriguez, Colin Kaepernick, and His 20 Years as a Yankee

Baseball’s All-Star break marks one of the quietest weeks of the U.S. sporting calendar. MLB is off, the NBA has settled into its off-season, NFL training camps open in full swing next week. So it’s an opportune time for ESPN to debut—and endlessly promote—a documentary about one of the most consequential sports icons of the last quarter century. The Captain, a seven-part series that debuts on the network following tonight’s Home Run Derby, covers the career of New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, a player who served as the face of his sport for two decades. He was a dynamic shortstop who, by dint of his status of leading man for a team based in the media capital of the word—and that won four World Series in his first five seasons—resonated in the broader culture. Since his retirement from New York Yankees almost eight years ago, baseball’s been desperately searching for Jeter’s successor.
MLB
Parade

Parade

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy