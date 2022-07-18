Man praised after spotting flustered bride on London street and driving her to church

A man has been praised after noticing a distressed bride and coming to her rescue - by driving her to the church to get married.

The bride-to-be found herself in a desperately stressful situation after multiple taxis and Ubers cancelled on her as she tried to make her way to her wedding.

Thanks to a kind stranger, Marksteen Adamson, she managed to make it to the wedding, albeit 45 minutes late after catching a lift with him.

A clip of the unbelievable moment was posted on TikTok by @marksteenadamson, who explained in the caption that he had seen the bride at a pedestrian crossing in London looking “confused and flustered”.

He explained: “I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire.

“Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her bridesmaid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had cancelled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church.”