Man praised after spotting flustered bride on London street and driving her to church

By Ellie Abraham
 2 days ago
A man has been praised after noticing a distressed bride and coming to her rescue - by driving her to the church to get married.

The bride-to-be found herself in a desperately stressful situation after multiple taxis and Ubers cancelled on her as she tried to make her way to her wedding.

Thanks to a kind stranger, Marksteen Adamson, she managed to make it to the wedding, albeit 45 minutes late after catching a lift with him.

A clip of the unbelievable moment was posted on TikTok by @marksteenadamson, who explained in the caption that he had seen the bride at a pedestrian crossing in London looking “confused and flustered”.

He explained: “I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire.

“Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her bridesmaid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had cancelled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church.”

Was driving through london traffic to visit friends for a reunion lunch in South East London when I stopped at a padestrian crossing and saw a bride looking confused and flustered. I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire. Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her brides maid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had canceled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church. Everyone, most importantly her husbsnd to be, were wating at Holy Trinity Bromton for her to artive. She asked if I could give her and the group a lift, and so they jumped in to my landrover and I drove her to church. In our short time together we had lots of quick short conversations about everthing and got to know eachother a little better and new friendships were made. After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day.

Comments / 8

camps
1d ago

maybe the universe was throwing signs at her she shouldn't be getting married. hope it went well though

Reply
6
Just JC
2d ago

Like the song 🎵 from My Fair Lady says 🎶 Get Me to the Church on Time 🎶

Reply
8
Judy Soward
1d ago

He saved the day obviously. He truly is a hero!

Reply
9
#East London#Bride#Taxis#Wedding Party#Tiktok
