VIDEO: Woman Feeds Bears By Hand, Heedless of Danger To Herself and the Bear

It doesn't matter how often people hear it. Don't feed the bears! A fed bear is a dead bear! So on. For a certain segment of the population, it's just not going to sink in. Doesn't matter if they're risking their fingers, or arm, or life, they've just got to give that bear peanut butter sandwiches.

Thus, we present this video in the spirit of things not to do around bears. This lady may have been lucky so far, but we fear it may only be a matter of time before one takes a swipe at her. Or, incensed by a sudden lack of sandwiches, decides to bite a nice lady instead.

And the scariest part? The lady's made a habit of it. The kind but unwise videographer comments "I actually have several bears who eat out of my hand, every year."

We're not trying to be alarmist here. Sure they're cute. Sure they're kind of like big cuddly dogs. But they are also dangerous animals that do not abide by the laws of man. And they're also much, much safer if they foster a healthy distrust of humans because, as far as bears are concerned, we're trouble.

Consider if the bear ever does obey some errant breeze of instinct and strikes the woman. The best case scenario would be that the nice lady is unharmed, but chances are the bear will be killed for the attack.

So please: do not be like this very nice lady, and do not feed the bears sandwiches. Thank you.

