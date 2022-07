Pernille Harder’s Denmark were knocked out in heartbreaking fashion by Spain who booked a spot in the quarter finals as the second seed in Group B. A fascinating clash of styles played between the two teams as Spain dominated possession but Denmark defended with rigor and found ways to hurt Spain on the counter. Both teams entered the game having the same number of points as they both lost to Germany but had beaten Finland. However, Spain needed just a draw to pip Denmark to the qualification as they had a better goal difference. As a result Denmark had a tight line to walk. Show enough ambition to score but not so much as to be exposed at the back as they were against Germany. To their credit, they put in perhaps their best performance of this tournament.

