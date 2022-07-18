East End: The Shoals Suites and Slips in Southold

The Shoals Suites and Slips is a brand new hotel located in Southold.

Open only a few months, new suites have replaced the hotel rooms that were on the site for decades under the old ownership.

Each room is equipped with kitchens, large seating areas, and outdoor space.

At the relaxing hotel, you can bring your boat, or charter one of the theirs.

They also have a food truck featuring lobster rolls, salads, and sandwiches. On Wednesday nights, they serve oysters grown right on their own dock.

Like many new hotels opening on the East End, the Shoals is on the higher end. However, there is no shortage of guests coming to soak in the summer surroundings.

Manager Kimberly Meinhardt describes the hotel as “A little oasis away from all the hustle and bustle. It's really an escape from everything. It's really a resort where you can come and relax. You don’t necessarily need to leave for anything.”