ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: What will happen if Lake Mead dries up? Look to the Salton Sea.

By Richard Thomas
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je1VK_0gjV1idb00
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. The intake is the uppermost of three in the deep, drought-stricken lake that provides Las Vegas with 90% of its drinking water supply. (Associated Press)

The need for greater water storage capacity in California is not new.

Thomas is a retired business owner and author. He lives in La Mesa.

Recently, historic record-low water volume in Lake Mead and Lake Powell has been headline news. While the trend of dropping water levels at two of the nation’s largest water reservoirs has been widely recognized for years (perhaps decades), a discussion about what it truly means for those who rely on its source for water and electricity downstream is rarely heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQMaI_0gjV1idb00

Opinion: Are we sure we can trust San Diego city water?

Earthy, musty-smelling water coming out of faucets in some San Diego neighborhoods will be around for a couple more days

Lake Mead’s water level continues to fall to historic lows, bringing the reservoir less than 150 feet away from “dead pool” — so low that water cannot flow downstream from the dam. The loss of water entirely from this source would be catastrophic. Eliminating the hydroelectric power source that supplies 29 million people in the Southwest with a portion of their electricity would only compound the problem.

Such an event would have an enormous impact on San Diego County where half of the region’s total water supply relies on the Colorado River. Other areas of the Southwest could also be severely affected. Regional agricultural use of water could be eliminated, impacting the nation’s food supply. Skyrocketing costs for urban users of what little water and power is still available could cause mass migrational population shifts. Real estate values could plummet. The “dead pool” of Lake Mead could transform parts of the Southwest into “dead zones.”

Think it could never happen? It already has on a smaller scale. Although the circumstances surrounding the fate of the Salton Sea in the Imperial Valley are different, the results could be the same for larger areas of Southern California and Arizona that rely on the Colorado River.

The loss of water from this “vacation getaway” destination has transformed the Salton Sea and surrounding area to its current near-caustic state.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the Audubon Society’s Salton Sea program director, Frank Ruiz, said, “People here used to fish, swim, bring their boats. They went from living in paradise to living in hell.”

The lake that once covered 400 square miles has shrunk 90 percent, leaving behind oxygen-deprived, highly salinized water with a rotten-egg odor that permeates the surrounding area. Many of the 400 species of birds that once thrived are dying on this critical migrational stop. All but one species of fish has died off and toxins like arsenic and selenium are carried away in the breeze, potentially affecting the health of more than 650,000 nearby residents.

Indeed, California has had remarkable success in managing its water resources, realizing a drop in overall agricultural and urban water use since 1995, despite its growing population over those same years.

In the end, however, water usage rates could drop to zero and it would still not solve the problem for some areas where nearly 100 percent of the water used comes from the Colorado River. “Nothin’ from nothin’ still leaves nothin’.”

The need for greater water storage capacity in California is not new. New storage reservoirs throughout the state could provide more water to the parched southern areas, especially through drought years, and help reduce water importation from the overdrawn Colorado River.

In 2014, Californians voted to do just that with the passage of Proposition 1 — the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act. $7.5 billion was borrowed by the state to construct half-a-dozen water storage projects. Eight years later, nothing has been built. In March, with the current drought raging, $2.2 billion, or about half the money needed to build the largest of the proposed reservoirs near the unincorporated community of Sites in Northern California, became available from the federal government as a loan. The balance will come from another loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and funding from Proposition 1.

The reservoir would hold enough water to supply about 3 million households for one year — although much of the water would be for agricultural purposes.

It seems a shame that $9 billion of the nearly $100 billion California budget surplus can be handed out as shortsighted “inflation relief” when real solutions to long-term problems could be funded — without any public debt at all. Shouldn’t we be more concerned about putting Californians to work on a project that will leave it a better place for our children — instead of putting a few dollars in our pockets that will have no real-long term economic impact?

I can only surmise there is no short-term political gain on long-term, meaningful projects for those politicians handing out the cash.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Mesa, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
NBC San Diego

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
LA MESA, CA
KTLA

These are the 6 largest earthquakes in California history

Few places on earth are as vulnerable to the capricious whims of the planet’s seismic tantrums than the Golden State. Some California earthquakes – between 6.6 and 7.8 – are the most famous in the nation’s memory. In 2019, a 7.1-magnitude quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif. Thirty million people from Sacramento to Baja Mexico felt […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Big waves hit San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mother Nature is putting on quite a show here in San Diego. Big waves are expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego beaches could see breakers in the 5 to 7 foot range with sets to 8 feet. Beaches...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Salton Sea#Water Level
sb-american.com

California’s Poorest County Has Nation’s Highest Vaccination Rate

Success a tribute to grassroots Latino community organizers. Imperial County, a rural region in Southern California along the Mexico border, has one of the best vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the nation, despite being one of the state’s poorest regions. The largely Latino population — who work primarily in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

The Science Behind San Diego’s New Beach Water Quality Test

Today we’ll unpack the science behind a brand-new technology to measure water quality. San Diego is first in the world to use it, and it’s already sparked controversy. The more sensitive test shows there’s more poo plaguing San Diego’s southernmost beaches than we could ever tell before — especially in summer when coastal cities like Coronado virtually never failed water quality tests using the old tests. In the case of South Bay, there is an obvious source of human sewage that’s plagued the coastline for decades: Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCRA.com

Fact-checking Proposition 26: Experts weigh in on California's in-person sports betting measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Months ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, two competing ballot initiatives regarding sports betting have already garnered a lot of attention. One of the measures is Proposition 26, which would allow for in-person sports betting exclusively at tribal casinos and California's four-horse racetracks. The coalition in support of Prop 26 says it would generate tens of millions of dollars for schools, wildfire prevention, and other state priorities, whereas, the coalition against the proposition says it would result in lost jobs and money for the local economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

San Diego diver finds rare fish in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — When you look out across the ocean, there's a lot of action taking place with the waves but it's below the surface things are really happening. A scuba diver, who's been diving in the ocean waters for over two decades, sent a picture of a creature he's never seen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Officials worried Yosemite got too many visitors in early years

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park is known as one of the jewels of the United States National Park system, but its origins of a park start at the state level. As the gold rush ramped up in the 1850s with vast numbers of people crossing the nation to find their new lives in California’s gold fields, many locals feared for the protection of the state’s natural beauty.
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy