Rapper arrested on drug charges in South Florida

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested and booked into a South Florida jail on Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked into jail in Fort Lauderdale on Friday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over for driving an SUV with window tints darker than the legal limit.

When conducting the traffic stop, troopers detected a marijuana smell and conducted a search of the SUV.

Inside the SUV, they found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and $75,000 in cash.

The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, commented about the arrest, Tweeting "Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak #kodakblack"

Black was arrested earlier this year on trespassing charges but South Florida prosecutors declined to proceed with the case.

In January of 2020, President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence Black had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons.

The rapper served half of his sentence.

