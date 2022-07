Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO