ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, NV

Wildcat Fire Near Wells, Nevada grows to 21,440 Acres, 15% Contained

2news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire burning near Wells, Nevada is now 21,440 acres and 15% contained. The...

www.2news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Soldier Creek fire contained at 40 acres

ELKO – A monsoonal weather pattern continues to be active in Nevada after thunderstorms sparked wildfires again Sunday. A blaze at Soldier Creek about seven miles northeast of Lamoille burned nearly 40 acres before it was contained. A tenth of an acre or less burned off Brent Drive in Spring Creek and at Wood Hills four miles south of Wells.
Elko Daily Free Press

Three small fires on Monday; thunderstorms possible Tuesday

ELKO – Monday’s weather produced more rain than lightning, with three small blazes in the Elko District each burning only a tenth of an acre. Two of the fires were at Wood Hills south of Wells; the third was in Kittridge Canyon. Despite significant winds, a large fire...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO — New to this year’s Elko County Fair, Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 27 starting around 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The T-Rex races will be like that of the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair this August where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it’s off to the races for the winner.
ELKO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wells, NV
Government
City
Wells, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Elko Daily Free Press

Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
OWYHEE, NV
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man arrested for dragging child on road

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse. Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets after police were called on a report of a juvenile being dragged out of a vehicle. According to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Woman gets prison time for bar assault

ELKO – An Elko woman who pressed a knife against a patron’s throat in a downtown bar has been sentenced to prison. Kacee N. Horse, 25, was arrested in March after yelling at a patron and taking the large hunting knife out of her purse. She also spit in a police officer’s face when she was being arrested, according to court records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy