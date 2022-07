PHYSICAL EXAMS – Physical exams can be scheduled through your family doctor or through many of the local walk-in options. All athletes MUST have a current physical on file before they can try out for a team or begin practicing come August 1. It is very important that arrangements are made to have this done before the season begins. Please do not wait until the week before the season starts because this could impact the athlete’s chances of being a part of the team. Physical exam forms can be accessed on the website or at the school. Physical exam expiration dates are listed in Final Forms. Washington Elementary has a walk-in clinic where students can get this completed. Parents can call 440-370-5446 to schedule an appointment.

