ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

(AP) – Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight other injured people to hospitals.

Two Oklahomans Picked in Top 10 of MLB Draft, Including #1 Overall

“Everything is indicative of an isolated extreme weather event,” Nelson said of the investigation, calling the crash among the worst he’d seen in 24 years with the state. “What could people do? It really was just panic.”

The pileup was just west of Hardin, with additional ambulances called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and the conditions of the survivors are not yet being released.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m., as 21 vehicles, including six commercial semi-trucks, lost control in the dust storm that was fueled by gusts topping 60 mph (97 kph), authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hs1wt_0gjUz1vp00
    Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRhGD_0gjUz1vp00
    First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQIt5_0gjUz1vp00
    First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IMqk_0gjUz1vp00
    First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ix6ll_0gjUz1vp00
    The side of a fifth wheel camper sits in pieces on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

Nelson said there was zero visibility for a mile-long stretch during a peak summer traffic hour for those commuting home from work or traveling for outdoor recreation.

It took more than six hours to fully reopen the road.

“We had a lot of debris and complete chaos,” Nelson said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter : “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement that the Montana Highway Patrol, which he oversees, was investigating. “We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones.

A video from The Billings Gazette showed hundreds of tractor-trailers, campers and cars backed up for miles along the two eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Before the pileup, storms popped up in central southern Montana between 1 and 2 p.m. and slowly began moving east, said Nick Vertz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Billings.

University of Oklahoma Health officials calling it one of the worst allergy seasons yet

Those storms prompted a severe thunderstorm watch that covered Hardin and other parts of Montana from mid-afternoon until 9 p.m. Friday. Meteorologists forecasted the potential for isolated hail the size of a quarter, scattered gusts up to 75 mph (121 kph) and frequent lightning.

A so-called outflow — or a surge of wind that’s produced by storms — flew about 30 miles (48 kilometers) ahead of the storms, Vertz said.

Winds picked up quickly around the time of the crash, according to readings at nearby Big Horn County Airport. A 40 mph gust (64 kph) was recorded about 15 minutes before the crash was reported and in less than an hour another burst of wind hit 64 (103 kph).

The wind easily picked up dust — a product of recent temperatures into the 90s and triple digits over the last week — and reduced visibility to less than 1/4 mile (0.4 kilometers).

“If they looked up in the sky while they’re in Hardin, they probably didn’t see much of what you’d think of for a thunderstorm cloud, maybe not even much at all,” Vertz said. “It was just a surge of wind that kind of appeared out of nowhere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Hardin, MT
State
Oklahoma State
Montana State
Montana Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Nelson
Person
Greg Gianforte
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
insideedition.com

Hiker in Wyoming Is Hospitalized After Being Mauled by Bear

A hiker in Wyoming has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear in what authorities say was a “surprise encounter,” CBS News reported. The attack happened Monday in Meeteetse, Wyoming, and the victim was described by Wyoming Game and Fish Department as an "experienced out-of-state recreationalist,” CBS News said.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Montana Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ap
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOR

Edmond police officer dies in multi-vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency personnel rushed to the scene where an Edmond Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a multiple vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma City, near Edmond. The motorcycle officer has died from injuries sustained. The crash occurred on the Broadway Extension at Comfort...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy