Michigan State

Michigan's gas prices continue to decline; down 56 cents from last month

By WWJ Newsroom
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

(WWJ) -- Michigan gas prices are steadily decreasing.

Gas prices in the state are now down 18 cents from a week ago, reports AAA.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 56 cents less than this time last month and $1.36 more than this time in 2021.

Motorists are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $18 from when prices were their highest last November, AAA reports.

"Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.67 per gallon, about 21 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.38 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages:

Marquette -- $4.92

Ann Arbor -- $4.74

Traverse City -- $4.72

Least expensive gas price averages:

Benton Harbor -- $4.50

Grand Rapids -- $4.54

Flint -- $4.61

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found HERE.

